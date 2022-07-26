Amtrak train headed to Chicago delayed for over 5 hours after hitting vehicle parked on tracks

HAMMOND — An Amtrak train traveling from Washington D.C. to Chicago was delayed for more than five hours after hitting a vehicle stopped on the tracks east of the Hammond-Whiting station Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred just after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning near North Clark Road. Amtrak spokesperson Marc Magliari said none of the 175 passengers or crew members were injured. The trains' locomotive was damaged, so it could not continue to Chicago.

A train traveling from Grand Rapids, Michigan to Chicago connected to the damaged train.

The connected trains arrived in Chicago at about 2:14 p.m. The arrival of both trains was delayed by just over five hours. The departures of multiple west-bound trains were also delayed so passengers arriving late to Chicago could make their connections.

Magliari said Amtrak is currently working with local authorities to investigate the incident.

"How the vehicle came to be on the tracks, I don’t know,” Magliari said.

Local law enforcement could not immediately be reached for further information.

Incidents like this morning's crash "serve as critical reminders about the importance of obeying the law and of exercising extreme caution around railroad tracks and crossings," Magliari wrote in an email to The Times.

Federal data shows that a train makes contact with a person or vehicle every three hours.

Amtrak works with the nonprofit Operation Lifesaver to educate about railroad safety. Magliari said further information on train safety is available at StayOffTheTracks.org.