ArcelorMittal released its sell-side analysts’ consensus figures forecasting a $1.44 billion profit in the second quarter.

The Luxembourg-based steelmaker, whose North American operations are headquartered in Schererville, is projected to bring in $2.49 billion in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, in the second quarter.

Analysts from Bank of America, Citi, Deutsche Bank, Exane, Group Santander, ING, Keybanc, Morgan Stanley, Oddo and UBS projected ArcelorMittal would make $1.69 per share in the second quarter, up from $1.28 in earnings per share in the first quarter.

The steelmaker, which also operates the ArcelorMittal Global R&D research center on Columbus Drive in East Chicago, turned a $1.1 billion profit in the first quarter, when it pulled in $1.1 billion in EBITDA.

ArcelorMittal has $11.5 billion in gross debt and $6.3 billion in cash and cash equivalents. It debt jumped by $2.2 billion as the result of the acquisition of ArcelorMittal Pecém in Brazil and ArcelorMittal Texas HBI.

The steelmaker bought back 19.1 million shares in the first quarter and plans to buy an additional 85 million shares through May.

ArcelorMittal was long one of Northwest Indiana's largest steelmakers and the largest steelmaker in the world, but sold off most of its assets in the United States to Cleveland-Cliffs in late 2020 as it looked to lower its carbon impact by unloaded older vertically integrated steel mills like those along the Lake Michigan lakeshore in Northwest Indiana.

Its North American operations now include facilities in Canada, Mexico, Alabama and Texas.