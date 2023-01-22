 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Animal rescue under investigation for treatment of dogs

Animal rescue under investigation for treatment of dogs

Michigan City police are investigating an animal rescue.

 File

MICHIGAN CITY — No rescue dogs remain at an animal rescue business after police opened an investigation into complaints about how dogs were treated there.

The Michigan City Police Department launched an investigation into the Fur Ever Family Animal Rescue business at 207 Earl Road in Michigan City after getting multiple complaints from concerned citizens and animal advocacy groups over the treatment of rescue dogs there.

The business, which is operated by John Naughton, is now closed, according to a press release from Michigan City police.

“Wow, man. What a scene. You can’t make up what we see out here on any given day,” Hobart patrol officer Tommie Tatum said.

"Detective Shane Washluske is the Lead Detective for this case. Numerous evidentiary items have been collected thus far and no rescue dogs remain at the business," said Lt. Steve Westphal, commander of the Michigan City Police Department Division of Professional Standards.

The investigation remains ongoing. Michigan City Animal Control and Michigan City Code Enforcement are assisting police investigators.

"Upon its completion, the findings will be sent to the LaPorte County Prosecutors Office," Westphal said. "The Michigan City Police Department would like to thank those that have provided information which allowed us to initiate this investigation." 

Anyone with information should contact Washluske at 219-874-3221, ext. 1081, or by email at swashluske@emichigancity.com.

People also can make anonymous tips by calling 219-873-1488 or the WeTip Hotline for General Crime, 800-78-CRIME, possibly getting a reward upon an arrest and conviction.

