Animals bring record prices at Lake County Fair 4-H auction

CROWN POINT — Whether they moo, oink, or just bleat "baaa," farm animals have value. For an exact price, the 4-H large animal auction Saturday at the Lake County Fair provided answers.
In some cases, those answers were record prices.
RayLynn Miller, 15, of Lowell, has been raising sheep for five years. A member of the Shelby Ag 4-H Club, she brought crossbred sheep this year to sell, some as pets, others to support 4-H'ers.
“There’s so much money out there,” Reed Miller, the girl’s father, said. “These people appreciate the kids’ work, so they want to donate it.”
Miller said his daughter’s sheep should bring in $2.50 per pound.
Crown Point 4-H'ers Marisa Rund, 14, Aidan Conley, 16, and Riley Mowry, 13, brought dairy goats to the auction. They’ve been raising goats for five years.
“We don’t sell them for meat,” Conley explained. “People buy them as pets or as additions to their farms.”
The auction featured dairy goat milk, meat goats, sheep, beef, dairy steers, and swine.
Brothers Zelig, 14, and Kasch Retxlaff, 12, of Lowell, were first-time auction participants with four hogs. They started raising swine four months ago.
Hoping to make $1.60 a pound on the porkers weighing 221 to 254 pounds, Zelig noted, “Hogs can take a lot of work. We do this for the experience.”
Paul Marshall, of Crown Point, was auctioning two Angus cattle, each weighing 1,200 to 1,400 pounds. He was shooting for $4,000 on each award winner for market heifers.
Marshall was hoping for reserve grand champion steer, but that honor went to Matthew Gudgel, 15, of Lowell. His steer tipped the scales at 1,055 pounds, a bit on the lighter side. Having raised the animal since January, Gudgel hoped to bring in $2.50 a pound.
A Lowell High School senior, Gudgel noted, “It’s fun to come here and see all the people, and it’s neat to see how you raised the animal from little to big.”
Jaden Hadley, 16, of Portage, had the grand champion dairy goat, which brought in $200 per half-gallon. A student at 21st Century Charter School in Gary, Hadley got into 4-H “for the experience and it helps with time management.”
Josh Bilgri, of Lowell, brought six hogs averaging 262 to 293 pounds. “It’s fun to see how they’ve grown and it’s fun to hang out with people here. We learn stuff from each other. Everybody helps everybody around here.”
From Lowell, Brayden Quale’s market wether sheep broke the auction record set by his sister Hannah two years ago. The heavyweight grand champion of Brayden, 16, earned $950, eclipsing the $650 made by Hannah, now 13, a grand champion in cake decorating.
“It’s fun,” Brayden said, “seeing them grow.”
Wilson Orange, 10, of Lowell, had just made $400 on his glittery goat. Owners add glitter to show off their goats.
“I feel excited,” Orange said of the sale. “My uncle bought it, so it’s not leaving.”