Animals bring record prices at Lake County Fair 4-H auction

Hoping to make $1.60 a pound on the porkers weighing 221 to 254 pounds, Zelig noted, “Hogs can take a lot of work. We do this for the experience.”

Paul Marshall, of Crown Point, was auctioning two Angus cattle, each weighing 1,200 to 1,400 pounds. He was shooting for $4,000 on each award winner for market heifers.

Marshall was hoping for reserve grand champion steer, but that honor went to Matthew Gudgel, 15, of Lowell. His steer tipped the scales at 1,055 pounds, a bit on the lighter side. Having raised the animal since January, Gudgel hoped to bring in $2.50 a pound.

A Lowell High School senior, Gudgel noted, “It’s fun to come here and see all the people, and it’s neat to see how you raised the animal from little to big.”

Jaden Hadley, 16, of Portage, had the grand champion dairy goat, which brought in $200 per half-gallon. A student at 21st Century Charter School in Gary, Hadley got into 4-H “for the experience and it helps with time management.”

Josh Bilgri, of Lowell, brought six hogs averaging 262 to 293 pounds. “It’s fun to see how they’ve grown and it’s fun to hang out with people here. We learn stuff from each other. Everybody helps everybody around here.”