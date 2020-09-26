Annual Alzheimer’s walk touches families hit by disease

HIGHLAND — For Gary resident Talaya Dodson, the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is personal. She lost her father to the disease, while his grandchildren lost their “Papa.”
Dodson and other members of Dodson’s Crusaders participated Saturday in the annual walk, which, due to the coronavirus, took on a different look at a different location.
“Wayne Dodson Sr. fought Alzheimer’s for 10 years,” his daughter said. “It was a blessing.”
He died May 26, 2019, at age 72.
“We do this (walk) to keep his memory alive,” Talaya Dodson said. “Even though he died from the disease, we still love him.”
Joining Dodson on the Crusaders were her children, JaWayne, 9; Jayden, 7; Janaya, 6; Mehki, 5; and Jaques, 4. All were dressed in purple for the Alzheimer’s Association.
Traditionally held at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Crown Point, the Lake County walk was moved to Wicker Memorial Park as a more central location and the potential for more visibility, said Erin Stojic, manager for the Lake County and Michigan City walks.
“Alzheimer’s is not taking a hiatus during COVID-19 and neither are we,” Stojic said.
While this year’s Lake County walk varied from the traditional public gathering, some traditions continued. A virtual opening ceremony preceded the walk.
In addition, Alzheimer’s Association staff and volunteers created a Promise Garden near Wicker Park pavilion to honor those impacted by Alzheimer’s.
Twirling plastic flowers, which draw passersby, were colored blue for those living with Alzheimer’s or dementia; purple for people lost to the diseases; yellow for caretakers; and orange for supporting the Alzheimer’s Association vision.
“It’s beautiful,” Talaya Dodson said of the garden. “It represents those lost to Alzheimer’s and those still living with it. I love the garden.”
The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research. Held at 12 sites in Indiana, the walk raised $2.1 million statewide last year, including $155,000 in Lake County. The Michigan City walk will take place Oct. 10.
The Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter serves 73 Hoosier counties. Indiana is home to 110,000 residents living with Alzheimer’s disease and 342,000 unpaid caregivers. More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s; another 16 million are providing care for Alzheimer’s patients nationwide.
Attending the walk for the 10th year, Judy Flores, of Highland, brought her granddaughter, Ezra Hammersten, 9, of Merrillville, and her dog, Nadia. Flores’ mother, Diane Parkison, had the disease and died in 2012 when she was attacked and killed by another Alzheimer’s patient.
“I do this walk for my mother and the guy who (killed her), because he did not have a clue what he did wrong,” Flores said. “This walk gives me a sense of peace, closure. My mother was my best friend.”
