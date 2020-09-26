Annual Alzheimer’s walk touches families hit by disease

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HIGHLAND — For Gary resident Talaya Dodson, the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is personal. She lost her father to the disease, while his grandchildren lost their “Papa.”

Dodson and other members of Dodson’s Crusaders participated Saturday in the annual walk, which, due to the coronavirus, took on a different look at a different location.

“Wayne Dodson Sr. fought Alzheimer’s for 10 years,” his daughter said. “It was a blessing.”

He died May 26, 2019, at age 72.

“We do this (walk) to keep his memory alive,” Talaya Dodson said. “Even though he died from the disease, we still love him.”

Joining Dodson on the Crusaders were her children, JaWayne, 9; Jayden, 7; Janaya, 6; Mehki, 5; and Jaques, 4. All were dressed in purple for the Alzheimer’s Association.

Traditionally held at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Crown Point, the Lake County walk was moved to Wicker Memorial Park as a more central location and the potential for more visibility, said Erin Stojic, manager for the Lake County and Michigan City walks.

“Alzheimer’s is not taking a hiatus during COVID-19 and neither are we,” Stojic said.