Annual Thanksgiving dinner giveaway sees record demand amid COVID-19 crisis, organizers say

The generosity of other local entities and officials was also on full display this week.

State Rep. Mike Andrade, D-Munster, showed up at the giveaway with a donation of his own, Daugherty said — about 26 turkeys for people who missed the registration deadline.

East Chicago’s American Legion Allied Post 369 has also donated 40 turkeys, which will be distributed Tuesday, Mrvan said.

Additionally, Minnesota-based food corporation Cargill donated $5,000 to the cause, Daugherty said. United Way is using the money to provide families still on a waiting list with discounted gift cards for Strack & Van Til, which provided the 1,200 dinners given away Monday.

"All these partners that have come together and donated their hard-earned money and services to make sure our most vulnerable populations are being served — especially on Thanksgiving, a day of thanks — is something that should be commended," Mrvan said.

Allen echoed Mrvan's thoughts, adding that everyone who is able to help those in need should, especially because of the challenges so many are facing this year.