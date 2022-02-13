Annual Volunteer Fair set for March 5

The Crown Point Community Foundation hosts its 13th annual Volunteer Fair and blood drive March 5 at Crown Point High School.

It runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Volunteer Fair is an opportunity to match charitable organizations with those who are interested in volunteering. It gathers nonprofits from throughout the area in one convenient place, letting potential volunteers meet and talk to dozens of charities.

“Our Volunteer Fair is one of our largest and most anticipated events of the year,” said Mary Nielsen, President of the Crown Point Community Foundation. “It’s a great opportunity for area nonprofit organizations to meet potential volunteers face-to-face, share their mission as well as to build connections with other charities in our community.”

This year, attendees will have the opportunity to meet representatives from the following nonprofits:

Best Buddies; Campagna Academy; Cedar Lake Historical Association; Community Help Network, Inc.; Connect Christian Camp/LRCA; Crown Point Emergency Management Agency; Crown Point PACE Department (Parks, Athletics, Communications & Events); Exceptional Equestrians Unlimited; Fair Haven Rape Crisis Center; Girls on the Run of Northwest Indiana; Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Indiana; and Healing Streams Oasis Charismatic Church.

Other nonprofits include Indiana Ballet Theatre Northwest; Lake County Fire Chiefs Association/Lake County Hazmat Team; Lake County Right to Life; Little Brothers - Friends of The Elderly (LBFE); Lupus Foundation of America; Indiana Chapter; Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana; National Spanish Exams; New Star and NICK Foundation.

Rounding out the list is Old Sheriff’s House Foundation; Phil’s Friends; Prevent Child Abuse Lake County (PCALC); Self-Injury Support Groups of Northwest Indiana; Sojourner Truth House; St. Jude House; The SHARE Group; TradeWinds Deaf Services; TradeWinds Services, Inc.; Tri-Town Safety Village; United Way of Northwest Indiana; VNA Hospice of NWI; Wabash Center; Winfield Community Foundation; and Wittenberg Village.

The on-site blood drive is a quick way to answer the call for donors, who are critically needed. Contact Versiti Blood Center’s Account Representative, Coraima Applegate, directly at 219-629-0826 or call 1-800-7TO-GIVE for more information or to schedule. Appointments are encouraged.

Walk-ins are welcome to schedule an open appointment at the blood drive. Before you donate eat iron-rich foods and drink plenty of water. Photo ID and masks are required when donating.

For more information about the 13th Annual CPCF Volunteer Fair & Blood Drive, visit the Crown Point Community Foundation at www.thecpcf.org.

