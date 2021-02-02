Another 14 reported dead from COVID-19 in NWI

Another 14 people died from COVID-19 in Northwest Indiana, and another 100 were infected, state and local health officials reported Tuesday.

New deaths included eight in Lake County and two each in Porter, LaPorte and Newton counties, according to updated statistics provided by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department.

An additional 65 new deaths were reported across Indiana, pushing the state's total to 9,677.

New deaths were reported between Jan. 23 and Monday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

There have been 1,188 COVID-19 deaths in Northwest Indiana since the beginning of the pandemic. That total includes 708 in Lake County, 250 in Porter County, 172 in LaPorte County, 35 in Jasper County and 23 in Newton County.

State health officials listed 377 deaths statewide as probable, up one from the previous day. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms.