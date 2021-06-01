Another 2 dead from COVID-19 in Northwest Indiana

Two more Northwest Indiana residents, one in both Lake and Porter counties, were reported dead from COVID-19, updated data provided Tuesday showed.
The two fatalities were included among eight more statewide. A total of 13,211 Hoosiers have died from the respiratory disease to date, according to statistics from the Indiana State Department of Health.
New deaths were reported between Thursday and Monday.
Local death totals include 999 in Lake County, 296 in Porter County, 219 in LaPorte County, 52 in Jasper County and 35 in Newton County, statistics from ISDH and the Porter County Health Department showed.
Positive case totals included 55,020 in Lake County, up 39; 19,010 in Porter County, up 38; 12,302 in LaPorte county, up eight; 3,813 in Jasper County, up three; and 1,112 in Newton County, up two.
The Porter County Health Department last reported 18,972 cases Friday. The department hasn't reported updated weekend case totals since March and did not provide an update on Memorial Day.
A total of 91,257 Hoosiers in Northwest Indiana have tested positive for the respiratory disease to date.
Across Indiana there were 370 new cases, pushing the state's overall total to 744,213. New cases were reported Monday.
All data was provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
Across the state line, Calumet City reported 3,938 cases and Lansing reported 3,485 cases, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Seven-day positivity rates in Northwest Indiana were down all five counties since Sunday, when ISDH last provided an update. They included 5.5% in Lake County, down from 5.8%; 5.3% in Porter County, down from 5.9%; 6.1% in LaPorte County, down from 6.3%; 8.6% in Newton County, down from 10.1%; and 7.4% in Jasper County, down form 7.9%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
A total of 43.3% of Indiana's total population has been fully vaccinated. To date, 2,517,639 Hoosiers 12 years old and up have been fully vaccinated.
Appointments and walk-ins are welcome at the former Roosevelt High School in Gary, which is offering both the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines. The Gary clinic, which runs through Wednesday, is offering vaccinations from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 2401 Harrison St., Gary.
Walmart and Sam's Club now are offering walk-in coronavirus vaccine shots at all of their 124 pharmacies in Indiana. CVS also is accepting walk-in COVID-19 vaccination appointments at its more than 300 Hoosier locations., including in most cities and towns in Northwest Indiana.
Appointments can be scheduled at any of 55 hospitals and 91 local health departments across the state, with each site setting its own hours and days of service. All 92 Indiana counties have at least one vaccination site.