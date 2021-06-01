Another 2 dead from COVID-19 in Northwest Indiana

All data was provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

Across the state line, Calumet City reported 3,938 cases and Lansing reported 3,485 cases, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Seven-day positivity rates in Northwest Indiana were down all five counties since Sunday, when ISDH last provided an update. They included 5.5% in Lake County, down from 5.8%; 5.3% in Porter County, down from 5.9%; 6.1% in LaPorte County, down from 6.3%; 8.6% in Newton County, down from 10.1%; and 7.4% in Jasper County, down form 7.9%.

Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.

A total of 43.3% of Indiana's total population has been fully vaccinated. To date, 2,517,639 Hoosiers 12 years old and up have been fully vaccinated.

Appointments and walk-ins are welcome at the former Roosevelt High School in Gary, which is offering both the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines. The Gary clinic, which runs through Wednesday, is offering vaccinations from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 2401 Harrison St., Gary.