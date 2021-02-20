Another 2 Region residents reported dead from COVID-19

2 more people in Northwest Indiana were reported dead from COVID-19, according to updated health data released Saturday.
Both new deaths were Lake County residents, according to updated statistics provided by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department.
The deaths were among 14 more reported across Indiana. A total of 11,912 Hoosiers have died from the respiratory disease, ISDH reported.
New deaths were reported between Nov. 22 and Friday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
A total of 1,377 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Northwest Indiana's five counties since the beginning of the pandemic.
That total included 858 in Lake County, 252 in Porter County, 194 in LaPorte County, 42 in Jasper County and 31 in Newton County.
State health officials listed 424 deaths statewide as probable. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms.
Also Friday, an additional 139 people across Northwest Indiana were reported infected with COVID-19, bringing the number of local residents to test positive to 77,727.
That total included 47,966 in Lake County, up 62 from the previous day; 15,985 in Porter County, up 49; 9,691 in LaPorte County, up 19; 3,121 in Jasper County, up 9; and 964 in Newton County, no change.
A total of 1,449 new cases were added across Indiana, pushing the state's count to 654,660. New cases were reported Friday.
The Porter County Health Department listed 10 patients hospitalized and 15,210 people recovered.
Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 5.2% in Lake County, no change from the day before; 4.8% in Porter County, no change; 4.2% in LaPorte County, down from 4.5%; 2.5% in Newton County, up from 1.8%; and 4.5% in Jasper County, down from 4.6%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
Through Saturday, 424,148 Hoosiers had been fully vaccinated and 880,844 had received a first dose, ISDH reported. A county distribution graph of vaccinations across Indiana is available online at ISDH's website.
There are testing sites available around the state, including at the Gary Health Department, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., and at the Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road, Valparaiso. For more locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
People who had scheduled an appointment and need to reschedule can click on the link in their last confirmation text or call 211 for assistance.
Hoosiers age 65 and up can now make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, along with health care workers, long-term care residents and first responders. Appointments to receive the free immunization must be made online at ourshot.in.gov, or by calling 211.
Appointments can be scheduled at any of 55 hospitals and 91 local health departments across the state, with each site setting its own hours and days of service. All 92 Indiana counties have at least one vaccine site.