Another 2 Region residents reported dead from COVID-19

That total included 47,966 in Lake County, up 62 from the previous day; 15,985 in Porter County, up 49; 9,691 in LaPorte County, up 19; 3,121 in Jasper County, up 9; and 964 in Newton County, no change.

A total of 1,449 new cases were added across Indiana, pushing the state's count to 654,660. New cases were reported Friday.

The Porter County Health Department listed 10 patients hospitalized and 15,210 people recovered.

Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 5.2% in Lake County, no change from the day before; 4.8% in Porter County, no change; 4.2% in LaPorte County, down from 4.5%; 2.5% in Newton County, up from 1.8%; and 4.5% in Jasper County, down from 4.6%.

Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.

Through Saturday, 424,148 Hoosiers had been fully vaccinated and 880,844 had received a first dose, ISDH reported. A county distribution graph of vaccinations across Indiana is available online at ISDH's website.