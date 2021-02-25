Another 2 reported dead from COVID-19 in NWI

Officials from the Indiana State Department of Health also reported that 941,291 Hoosiers have received their first of two required doses, up from 920,930.

That included 55,169 in Lake County, 24,854 in Porter County, 15,601 in LaPorte County, 1,307 in Newton County and 4,277 in Jasper counties.

Also Thursday, the total number of people across Northwest Indiana reported infected with COVID-19 rose to 78,187, following corrections to the previous day's totals.

That total included 48,239 in Lake County, 16,110 in Porter County, 9,732 in LaPorte County, 3,142 in Jasper County and 964 in Newton County, following corrections.

A total of 1,109 new cases were added across Indiana, pushing the state's count to 659,127. New cases were reported between Feb. 11 and Wednesday.

The Porter County Health Department listed seven patients hospitalized and 15,480 people recovered.

Across the state line, Calumet City had 3,229 cases and 34,234 tested. Lansing had 2,970 cases and 27,591 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.