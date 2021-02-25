Another 2 reported dead from COVID-19 in NWI

Two more people in Northwest Indiana were reported dead from COVID-19, updated health data released Thursday showed.
Additional deaths included one each in Lake and LaPorte counties, according to updated statistics provided by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department.
The deaths were among 26 more reported across Indiana. A total of 12,065 Hoosiers have died from the respiratory disease, ISDH reported.
New deaths were reported between Oct. 27 and Wednesday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
A total of 1,400 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Northwest Indiana's five counties since the beginning of the pandemic, following ISDH's corrections to the previous day's totals.
That total included 872 in Lake County, 259 in Porter County, 195 in LaPorte County, 43 in Jasper County and 31 in Newton County.
State health officials listed 429 deaths statewide as probable. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms.
As of Thursday, 507,155 Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, up from 482,564 the previous day, according to state health officials.
Officials from the Indiana State Department of Health also reported that 941,291 Hoosiers have received their first of two required doses, up from 920,930.
That included 55,169 in Lake County, 24,854 in Porter County, 15,601 in LaPorte County, 1,307 in Newton County and 4,277 in Jasper counties.
Also Thursday, the total number of people across Northwest Indiana reported infected with COVID-19 rose to 78,187, following corrections to the previous day's totals.
That total included 48,239 in Lake County, 16,110 in Porter County, 9,732 in LaPorte County, 3,142 in Jasper County and 964 in Newton County, following corrections.
A total of 1,109 new cases were added across Indiana, pushing the state's count to 659,127. New cases were reported between Feb. 11 and Wednesday.
The Porter County Health Department listed seven patients hospitalized and 15,480 people recovered.
Across the state line, Calumet City had 3,229 cases and 34,234 tested. Lansing had 2,970 cases and 27,591 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 6% in Lake County, up from 5.7% the day before; 6.4% in Porter County, up from 6.1%; 5.5% in LaPorte County, up from 5%; 2% in Newton County, up from 1.5%; and 5.5% in Jasper county, up from 4.9%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
There are COVID-19 testing sites available around the state, including at the Gary Health Department, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., and at the Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road, Valparaiso. For more locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
People who had scheduled an appointment and need to reschedule can click on the link in their last confirmation text or call 211 for assistance.
Hoosiers age 60 and up can now make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, along with health care workers, long-term care residents and first responders. Appointments to receive the free COVID-19 immunization shot must be made online at ourshot.in.gov, or by calling 211.
Appointments can be scheduled at any of 55 hospitals and 91 local health departments across the state, with each site setting its own hours and days of service. All 92 Indiana counties have at least one vaccine site.