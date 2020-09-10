Another 3 COVID-19 deaths reported in Lake County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Another three COVID-19 deaths, and 78 additional cases, were reported Thursday in Northwest Indiana, according to updated statistics by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

The state saw 13 additional deaths in total, bringing the death tally to 3,186. All three new deaths in the Region were reported in Lake County.

Northwest Indiana's death totals stood at 304 in Lake County, 45 in Porter County, 37 in LaPorte County, 10 in Newton County and two in Jasper County.

New deaths were reported between Aug. 25 and Wednesday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

The Indiana State Department of Health listed another 224 deaths as having COVID-19 as a probable cause, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was in the probable category, county officials said.

Lake County added 47 positive cases for a total of 9,648. Porter County had 10 more cases, bringing its total to 1,874. LaPorte County saw 17 new cases, for a total of 1,271.