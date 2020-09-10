 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Another 3 COVID-19 deaths reported in Lake County
alert urgent

Another 3 COVID-19 deaths reported in Lake County

{{featured_button_text}}
Indianapolis coronavirus testing

A medical worker talks with a customer at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in Indianapolis in May.

 Associated Press

Another three COVID-19 deaths, and 78 additional cases, were reported Thursday in Northwest Indiana, according to updated statistics by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

The state saw 13 additional deaths in total, bringing the death tally to 3,186. All three new deaths in the Region were reported in Lake County.

Northwest Indiana's death totals stood at 304 in Lake County, 45 in Porter County, 37 in LaPorte County, 10 in Newton County and two in Jasper County.

New deaths were reported between Aug. 25 and Wednesday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

The Indiana State Department of Health listed another 224 deaths as having COVID-19 as a probable cause, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was in the probable category, county officials said.

Lake County added 47 positive cases for a total of 9,648. Porter County had 10 more cases, bringing its total to 1,874. LaPorte County saw 17 new cases, for a total of 1,271.

Jasper County saw four new cases, for a total of 355. Newton County's case total stayed at 151.

ISDH reported 764 new cases across Indiana, pushing the state total to 102,243. New cases were reported between Sept. 3 and Wednesday.

The Porter County Health Department listed five patients hospitalized and 1,682 people recovered.

A total of 1,584,532 people in Indiana had been tested for the coronavirus, with a 6.6% cumulative positive rate and a 5% seven-day positive rate. The seven-day positive rate reflects Aug. 28 to Sept. 3.

The Region's seven-day positive rates included Lake County, 6.1%; Porter County, 4.9%; LaPorte County, 3.9%; Newton County, 2.6%; and Jasper County, 2.6%.

ISDH reported 86,380 tested in Lake County, 25,933 in Porter County, 19,245 in LaPorte County, 5,316 in Jasper County and 1,447 in Newton County.

New tests were administered between April 24 and Wednesday.

The Indiana Department of Correction continues to track positive tests of inmates and staff at the Westville Correctional Facility. More information on COVID-19 tracking in Indiana's prisons can be found at www.in.gov/idoc/3780.htm.

The Gary Health Department continues to offer COVID-19 testing at the health center, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., by appointment.

Walgreens is offering testing at the company’s old East Chicago location at 720 W. Chicago Ave.

To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state, including sites in Valparaiso and Michigan City.

Gallery: Popular events canceled or postponed this year

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Fight breaks out in Region Dollar General

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts