Another 3 Hoosiers dead from COVID-19 in NWI; 118 more infected, data shows

Three more people in Lake County died from COVID-19, and another 118 were infected across Northwest Indiana, updated statistics provided Monday by the Indiana State Department of Health.

The deaths were among 58 new fatalities reported statewide, which pushed Indiana's total to 11,459.

New deaths were reported between Dec. 12 and Sunday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

A total of 1,326 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Northwest Indiana since the beginning of the pandemic, according to statistics provided by ISDH and the Porter County Health Department.

That total included 816 in Lake County, 251 in Porter county, 189 in LaPorte County, 41 in Jasper county and 29 in Newton County.

State health officials listed 416 deaths statewide as probable, no change from the previous day. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms.