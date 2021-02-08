Another 3 Hoosiers dead from COVID-19 in NWI; 118 more infected, data shows

Three more people in Lake County died from COVID-19, and another 118 were infected across Northwest Indiana, updated statistics provided Monday by the Indiana State Department of Health.
The deaths were among 58 new fatalities reported statewide, which pushed Indiana's total to 11,459.
New deaths were reported between Dec. 12 and Sunday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
A total of 1,326 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Northwest Indiana since the beginning of the pandemic, according to statistics provided by ISDH and the Porter County Health Department.
That total included 816 in Lake County, 251 in Porter county, 189 in LaPorte County, 41 in Jasper county and 29 in Newton County.
State health officials listed 416 deaths statewide as probable, no change from the previous day. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms.
Positive case totals across Northwest Indiana included 47,185 in Lake County, up 72; 15,659 in Porter county, up 23; 9,510 in LaPorte County, up 16; 3,059 in Jasper County, up five; and 962 in Newton County, up two, following ISDH's corrections to the previous day's totals.
The total number of Northwest Indiana residents who tested positive rose to 76,375, following corrections.
A total of 1,065 new cases were added across Indiana, pushing the state's count to 640,744. New cases were reported between Saturday and Sunday.
The Porter County Health Department listed 17 patients hospitalized and 15,004 people recovered.
Across the state line, Calumet City had 3,164 cases, up five from the previous day, and 32,447 tested. Lansing had 2,906 cases, up six, and 25,888 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 7.2% in Lake County, down from 7.3% the day before; 6.2% in Porter County, up from 6.1%; 6.8% in LaPorte County, down from 7.1%; 8.9% in Newton County, down from 10.9%; and 8.9% in Jasper County, down from 9.1%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
Through Monday, 223,576 Hoosiers had been fully vaccinated and 699,769 had received a first dose, ISDH reported. A county distribution graph of vaccinations across Indiana is available online at www.coronavirus.in.gov/vaccine/2680.htm.
There are testing sites available around the state, including at the Gary Health Department, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., and at the Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road, Valparaiso. For more locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Hoosiers age 65 and up can now make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, along with health care workers, long-term care residents and first responders. Appointments to receive the free immunization must be made online at ourshot.in.gov, or by calling 211.
Appointments can be scheduled at any of 55 hospitals and 91 local health departments across the state, with each site setting its own hours and days of service. All 92 Indiana counties have at least one vaccine site.