Another 3 reported dead from COVID-19 in NWI

The State Department of Health has updated its vaccine dashboard to reflect the number of Hoosiers who have received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Those individuals are considered fully vaccinated, said State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box.

Through Monday, 837,233 Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, up from 830,862 the previous day, according to state health officials.

A total of 32,264 people have received the single-dose J&J vaccine. The number of people to receive the second of two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine was 804,969.

ISDH also reported that 1,276,777 Hoosiers have received their first of two required doses, up from 1,270,966 .

There are COVID-19 testing sites available around the state, including at the Gary Health Department, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., and at the Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road, Valparaiso. For more locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers age 50 and up can now make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, along with health care workers, long-term care residents and first responders. Appointments to receive the free COVID-19 immunization shot must be made online at ourshot.in.gov, or by calling 211.