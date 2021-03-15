Another 3 reported dead from COVID-19 in NWI

Three additional Northwest Indiana residents were reported dead from COVID-19, updated health data provided Monday showed.
New deaths included one each in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties, according to updated statistics provided by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department.
The deaths were among eight more reported across Indiana. A total of 12,454 Hoosiers have died from the respiratory disease, ISDH reported.
Newly recorded deaths were reported between Dec. 29, 2020 and March 8. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
A total of 1,445 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Northwest Indiana's five counties since the beginning of the pandemic.
That total included 903 in Lake County, 263 in Porter County, 202 in LaPorte County, 44 in Jasper County and 33 in Newton County, following any corrections to the previous day's totals provided by ISDH.
State health officials listed 410 deaths statewide as probable, unchanged from the previous day. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms.
The total number of people across Northwest Indiana reported infected with COVID-19 rose to 79,727, following corrections to the previous day's totals.
That total included 49,115 in Lake County, up 42; 16,466 in Porter County, up 419; 9,938 in LaPorte County, up 10; 3,233 in Jasper County, up one; and 975 in Newton County, no change, following corrections.
As of early March the Porter County Health Department does not provide updated case totals on weekends. New cases reflect the period of Friday through Sunday. Other Region counties reflect ISDH's 24-hour reporting period.
A total of 421 new cases were added across Indiana, pushing the state's count to 672,967. Newly recorded cases were reported Sunday.
The Porter County Health Department listed four patients hospitalized and 16,034 people recovered.
Across the state line, Calumet City had 3,291 cases, no change from the previous day, and 36,259 tested. Lansing had 3,049 cases, up four, and 29,073 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 4.4% in Lake County, down from 4.5% the day before; 4.1% in Porter County, down from 4.2%; 4.1% in LaPorte County, down from 4.3%; 4.8% in Newton county, up from 2.3%; and 6.4% in Jasper County, up from 6%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
The State Department of Health has updated its vaccine dashboard to reflect the number of Hoosiers who have received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Those individuals are considered fully vaccinated, said State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box.
Through Monday, 837,233 Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, up from 830,862 the previous day, according to state health officials.
A total of 32,264 people have received the single-dose J&J vaccine. The number of people to receive the second of two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine was 804,969.
ISDH also reported that 1,276,777 Hoosiers have received their first of two required doses, up from 1,270,966 .
There are COVID-19 testing sites available around the state, including at the Gary Health Department, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., and at the Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road, Valparaiso. For more locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Hoosiers age 50 and up can now make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, along with health care workers, long-term care residents and first responders. Appointments to receive the free COVID-19 immunization shot must be made online at ourshot.in.gov, or by calling 211.
Appointments can be scheduled at any of 55 hospitals and 91 local health departments across the state, with each site setting its own hours and days of service. All 92 Indiana counties have at least one vaccination site.