Another 5 dead from COVID-19 in NWI, health officials report

Five more people in Northwest Indiana have died of COVID-19 and another 229 have tested positive, statistics updated Tuesday showed.

New deaths in the area included two in Lake County and three in LaPorte County, according to updated statistics provided by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department.

An additional 126 new deaths were reported across Indiana, pushing the state's total to 9,092.

New deaths were reported between Friday and Sunday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

A total of 1,092 people in Northwest Indiana's five counties have died from the disease since the pandemic began, including 670 in Lake County; 209 in Porter County; 158 in LaPorte County; 34 in Jasper County; and 21 in Newton County.

State health officials listed 374 deaths statewide as probable, no change from the previous day. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms.