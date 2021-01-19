Another 5 dead from COVID-19 in NWI, health officials report

Five more people in Northwest Indiana have died of COVID-19 and another 229 have tested positive, statistics updated Tuesday showed.
New deaths in the area included two in Lake County and three in LaPorte County, according to updated statistics provided by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department.
An additional 126 new deaths were reported across Indiana, pushing the state's total to 9,092.
New deaths were reported between Friday and Sunday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
A total of 1,092 people in Northwest Indiana's five counties have died from the disease since the pandemic began, including 670 in Lake County; 209 in Porter County; 158 in LaPorte County; 34 in Jasper County; and 21 in Newton County.
State health officials listed 374 deaths statewide as probable, no change from the previous day. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms.
New infections across the Region increased county totals to 44,626 in Lake County, up 131; 14,610 in Porter County, up 47; 8,867 in LaPorte County, up 42; 2,852 in Jasper County, up eight; and 898 in Newton County, up one.
A total of 71,853 Northwest Indiana residents have tested positive since the pandemic began.
A total of 2,756 new cases were added across Indiana, pushing the state's count to 595,436. New cases were reported Monday.
The Porter County Health Department listed 22 patients hospitalized and 13,548 people recovered.
Across the state line, Calumet City had 2,997 cases, up 13 from the previous day, and 29,639 tested. Lansing had 2,765 cases, up three, and 23,513 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 12.8% in Lake County, down from 13.7% the day before; 13.2% in Porter County, down from 14%; 16.3% in LaPorte County, up from 15.8%; 13.9% in Newton County, up from 13.5%; and 15.3% in Jasper County, down from 16%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
As of Tuesday, 71,891 Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated and 317,461 have received the first dose, ISDH reported. A county distribution graph of vaccinations across Indiana is available online at www.coronavirus.in.gov/vaccine/2680.htm.
There are testing sites available around the state, including at the Gary Health Department, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., and at the Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road, Valparaiso. For more locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Hoosiers age 70 and up can now make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders. Appointments to receive the free immunization must be made online at ourshot.in.gov, or by calling 211.
Appointments can be scheduled at any of 55 hospitals and 91 local health departments across the state, with each site setting its own hours and days of service. All 92 Indiana counties have at least one vaccine site.