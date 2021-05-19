Another 6 reported dead from COVID-19 across NWI

Across the state line, Calumet City reported 3,869 cases, up five from the previous day. Lansing reported 3,447 cases, up four, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Seven-day positivity rates in Northwest Indiana were down from the previous day in all but two of its five counties. They included 6.1% in Lake County, down from 6.3%; 5.9% in Porter County, down from 6.5%; 8.4% in LaPorte County, down from 9.5%; 5.1% in Newton County, up from 3.6%; and 10.1% in Jasper County, up from 9.7%.

Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.

A total of 40.3% of Indiana's total population have been fully vaccinated, up from 40% the previous day.

To date, 2,346,698 Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated, up by 19,790 from the day before, data showed.

Appointments and walk-ins are welcome at the former Roosevelt High School in Gary, which is offering both the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines. The Gary clinic, which runs through June 2, is offering vaccinations from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 2401 Harrison St., Gary.