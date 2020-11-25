Another 7 dead from COVID-19, more than 500 more infected, officials report

Another seven deaths from COVID-19, and over 500 more infections, were reported in Northwest Indiana, according to updated statistics provided Wednesday by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.
New deaths included two in Lake County, three in Porter County and one each in LaPorte and Jasper counties.
Region death totals stood at 455 in Lake County, 97 in Porter County, 95 in LaPorte County, 12 in Newton County and 12 in Jasper County.
Statewide, another 63 Hoosiers were reported dead from the disease, bringing Indiana's death total to 5,232.
New deaths were reported between Nov. 10 and Tuesday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
State health officials listed 266 deaths as probable. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, local health officials said.
Another 523 positive cases were added in the Region's five-county area, which included a total of 27,152 in Lake County, up 280 from the previous day; 8,215 in Porter County, up 126; 4,655 in LaPorte County, up 84; 1,444 in Jasper County, up 23; and 563 in Newton County, up 10.
There were 6,055 new cases reported across Indiana, pushing the state's count to 312,521. New cases were reported between Nov. 13 and Tuesday.
The Porter County Health Department listed 64 patients hospitalized and 5,861 people recovered.
Across the state line, Calumet City had 2,010 cases and 21,025 tests. Lansing had 1,817 and 16,264 tests, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 15% in Lake County, down from 15.3% Monday; 12.7% in Porter County, down from 13.1%; 12.9% in LaPorte County, up from 12.8%; 25.6% in Newton County, down from 28.5%; and 14.2% in Jasper County, up from 14%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
Across Indiana, the positivity rates were at a 11.2% seven-day rate, down from 11.4%, and 7.1% cumulative rate for all tests, no change. The positivity rates reflect Nov. 12-18.
The state reported 2,126,395 individuals have been tested in Indiana, and a total of 4,038,194 tests have been taken, including repeat tests for unique individuals.
This week, ISDH will offer free drive-thru testing from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. All drive-thru sites will be closed Thursday due to Thanksgiving.
There are 270 testing sites available around the state, including at St. Timothy Church, 1600 W. 25th Ave. in Gary, for more locations visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
