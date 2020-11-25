Another 7 dead from COVID-19, more than 500 more infected, officials report

Another seven deaths from COVID-19, and over 500 more infections, were reported in Northwest Indiana, according to updated statistics provided Wednesday by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

New deaths included two in Lake County, three in Porter County and one each in LaPorte and Jasper counties.

Region death totals stood at 455 in Lake County, 97 in Porter County, 95 in LaPorte County, 12 in Newton County and 12 in Jasper County.

Statewide, another 63 Hoosiers were reported dead from the disease, bringing Indiana's death total to 5,232.

New deaths were reported between Nov. 10 and Tuesday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

State health officials listed 266 deaths as probable. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, local health officials said.