Another COVID-19 death reported in Lake County; NWI sees 110 more cases

The Region saw one new COVID-19 death in Lake County, and 110 additional cases, according to updated statistics provided Tuesday by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

A total of 29 new deaths were reported Indiana, bringing the state's tally to 3,385.

New deaths were reported between Sept. 25 and Monday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

In Northwest Indiana, death totals stood at 324 in Lake County, 49 in Porter County, 41 in LaPorte County, 11 in Newton County and two in Jasper County.

ISDH listed another 227 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.

Lake County added 57 more cases for a total of 10,745. Porter County had 23 more cases, upping its total to 2,232. LaPorte County increased by 28, to 1,519. Jasper County added two more, for a total of 403. Newton County's count stayed at 174.

ISDH reported 761 new cases across Indiana, increasing the state's count to 119,066. New cases were reported between Sept. 26 and Monday.