Another COVID-19 death reported in Lake County; NWI sees 110 more cases
alert urgent

drive-thru COVID testing

Indiana State Department of Health Workers take samples Monday, May 4 in East Chicago, offering offering COVID-19 testing at East Chicago Central High School.

 John Luke, The Times

The Region saw one new COVID-19 death in Lake County, and 110 additional cases, according to updated statistics provided Tuesday by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

A total of 29 new deaths were reported Indiana, bringing the state's tally to 3,385.

New deaths were reported between Sept. 25 and Monday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

In Northwest Indiana, death totals stood at 324 in Lake County, 49 in Porter County, 41 in LaPorte County, 11 in Newton County and two in Jasper County.

ISDH listed another 227 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.

Lake County added 57 more cases for a total of 10,745. Porter County had 23 more cases, upping its total to 2,232. LaPorte County increased by 28, to 1,519. Jasper County added two more, for a total of 403. Newton County's count stayed at 174.

ISDH reported 761 new cases across Indiana, increasing the state's count to 119,066. New cases were reported between Sept. 26 and Monday.

The Porter County Health Department listed two patients currently hospitalized and 2,012 people recovered.

A total of 2,042,146 coronavirus tests had been administered in Indiana with 1,371,355 individuals tested. The state had an 5.9% cumulative positive rate and 4.1% seven-day positive rate. The seven-day positive rate reflects September Sept. 16-22.

The Region's seven-day positivity rates were Porter County, 5.7%; Lake County, 4.8%; LaPorte County, 4%; Jasper County, 3.4%; and Newton County, 2.4%.

ISDH reports 98,215 tested in Lake County, 29,935 in Porter County, 21,984 in LaPorte County, 6,040 in Jasper County and 1,789 in Newton County.

New tests were administered between Aug. 18 and Monday.

To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state, including sites in Valparaiso and Michigan City.

