Another dead from COVID in Porter County

County totals included 49,930 in Lake County, up 52; 16,798 in Porter County, up six; 10,234 in LaPorte County, up 47; 3,314 in Jasper County, up 12; and 1,003 in Newton County, up two.

Across Indiana there were 757 new positive cases. A total of 685,453 cases have been recorded across the state. New cases were reported between Oct. 28, 2020 and Monday.

The Porter County Health Department listed zero patients hospitalized and 16,289 people recovered.

Across the state line, Calumet City had 3,364 cases, up seven from the previous day, and 38,024 tested. Lansing had 3,117 cases, up five, and 30,633 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 4.4% in Lake County, no change from the day before; 5.7% in Porter County, up from 5.6%; 7.4% in LaPorte County, up from 6.5%; 7.1% in Newton County, down from 7.3%; and 6.2% in Jasper County, no change.

Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.

The State Department of Health has updated its vaccine dashboard to reflect the number of Hoosiers who have received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.