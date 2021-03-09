Another dead in Newton County from COVID-19, health officials report

That total included 48,769 in Lake County, 16,333 in Porter County, 9,858 in LaPorte County, 3,202 in Jasper County and 969 in Newton County, following corrections.

A total of 593 new cases were added across Indiana, pushing the state's count to 668,308. New cases were reported between Sept. 3, 2020 and Monday.

The Porter County Health Department listed one patient hospitalized and 15,878 people recovered.

Across the state line, Calumet City had 3,271 cases, up two from the previous day, and 35,544 tested. Lansing had 3,017 cases, up eight, and 18,564 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 4.3% in Lake County, up from 4.1% the day before; 4.6% in Porter County, down from 4.9%; 3.8% in LaPorte County, down from 3.9%; 2.5% in Newton County, up from 2.4%; and 6.6% in Jasper County, up from 5.3%.

Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.

Through Monday, 724,587 Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, up from 703,808 the previous day, according to state health officials.