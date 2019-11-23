GARY — Thursday’s discovery of a 27-year-old Portage woman’s body in an abandoned school building is not the first time a Gary school has been used as a dumping ground or place to commit murder, shielded from the public’s eye.
And with each tragedy, local elected officials keep asking the same question: Why are these schools still standing?
It’s no secret that the Steel City long has suffered from blight and home abandonment, but the city equally suffers from a bloated inventory of abandoned school buildings from a bygone, booming era — the consequence of dwindling enrollment and tax base coupled with towering debt.
Boarding up the windows like a Band-Aid isn’t enough anymore, Gary Councilwoman LaVetta Sparks-Wade, D-6th, said Friday.
“These should have been razed by now,” she said. “Wirt-Emerson is going to turn out the same if we don’t do something. It’s time for MGT (the emergency management firm) and the state of Indiana to make a decision. Give the buildings away.”
Authorities believe Adriana Saucedo, 27, was shot to death in a vehicle somewhere in Porter County during a marijuana drug deal gone wrong. The shooting occurred sometime after she was picked up Tuesday from her home.
Three teenage boys — ages 15, 16 and 17 — allegedly involved in her death chose Horace S. Norton Elementary School, 1356 Harrison Blvd., to dump her body, authorities said.
This isn’t the first time Gary schools have been used for heinous crimes or as a place to stash a body.
In April 2011, a group of schoolchildren found a Griffith woman, Jennifer Kocsis, dead behind the former Riley Elementary School at the intersection of 43rd Avenue and Ohio Street. She was murdered by a man who lived less than a half-mile from the school, records show.
In summer 2015, Connita L. Richardson, 17, of Chicago, was found strangled to death inside the former Emerson School at 716 E. Seventh Ave.
In spring 2016, 26-year-old Billie Young, of Gary, was killed in a shooting near the former Horace Mann High School. Young was shot in the back and arm and died at the scene in the 500 block of Garfield Street. Officers found Young facedown and unresponsive on the field track.
‘Do something’
In a statement Friday, Peter Morikis, emergency manager for the district, said Norton Elementary was “thoroughly secured” prior to the break-in. He said the district makes “every effort” to keep the buildings secure, but unfortunate occasions of vandalism still occur.
“In this instance, the suspects broke into Norton, which was thoroughly secured prior to their unlawful entry,” he said.
Morikis cautioned the public from entering the building, which remains an active crime scene.
“Security will be on the premises around the clock during the investigation. Once complete, the building will be locked and secured to its previous state,” he said.
The school district — taken over by the state in 2017 and put under the control of a Distressed Unit Appeals Board-appointed emergency manager — has struggled to sell its inventory of schools.
Last summer, the team put 33 school properties on the market in attempts to shore up funds for debt repayments, but received only six offers totaling $555,000 and began negotiations. At the time, school board members and the public criticized the move because the starting bids likely were unrealistically high.
Of the six received, the district said they entered into negotiations on five deals:
- $160,000 from the Gary Housing Authority for the Ernie Pyle Elementary School property.
- $150,000 from Indiana American Water for Jefferson Elementary School property
- $100,000 from the city of Gary for the Benjamin Franklin Elementary School
- $100,000 from Patheon Corp. of Indiana for the Duncan Elementary School
- $35,000 bids from Little Calumet Greenspace LLC for George Washington Carver Elementary School
- $35,000 from Richardson Disposal for the former Gary Community School Corp. administration office
At the time of the announcement, then-Chief Financial Officer Leonard Moody said the district was seeking a commitment from its bidders to demolish existing structures on the properties within six months of the purchase.
A district spokeswoman on Friday said she could not comment on the status of those negotiations, but noted that all properties are being reevaluated for a potential relisting.
Sparks-Wade said the district should be putting the school properties into the hands of a reputable developers that have demonstrated the financial ability to carry out plans fitting for the neighborhood and city.
Mayor-elect Jerome Prince agreed.
“Something needs to be done, obviously,” said Prince, who takes over City Hall on Jan. 1.
He said he’s been engaged in recent conversations with the State Board of Education with the desire to “absolutely address the unsafe conditions” of Gary schools.
“The effort is to get the state or MGT or whomever to do something about it, whether it’s to demolish them or repurpose them or give them to the city or we can relinquish them to someone who wants to develop the site,” Prince said.
He said he is intrigued by the district potentially offering the city of Gary some properties, but only if his administration has a concrete plan for the land.
Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson expressed sadness over Saucedo's death and said public safety is a top priority.
"We were deeply saddened to hear of the death of Adriana Saucedo and the fact that she was dumped in an abandoned school," Freeman-Wilson said in an email. "The public safety threat associated with vacant and abandoned buildings has been one of the driving forces behind our blight elimination efforts. However ... the city does not own abandoned schools.
"We know that the budget crisis makes it difficult for the Gary Community Schools to address this issue without state help, especially given the fact that the schools are under state control. Three years ago we discussed this issue with State Representative Tim Brown and last year we talked about how we might provide for demolition of vacant schools that can not be repurposed with Senator (Eddie) Melton. I believe that the upcoming session presents an opportunity for a comprehensive solution. We need the members of the General Assembly to understand the gravity of this issue."
The sale of schools
Prior to the takeover, records show Norton Elementary was nearly sold by the school corporation in 2015, but IRS tax liens on that property and several others prevented the district from finalizing the purchases.
Only last summer did the district reach a $320,000 settlement agreement to remove the liens, wiping more than $8 million owed to the federal government, records show.
Little news has been released since last year on the pending sales, but Morikis said Friday the district has experienced an “increased interest in the purchase of several of our schools from a variety of parties.”
He said the corporation will relist the available properties at the start of the year and anticipate escalated movement of sales during the first quarter of 2020, he said.