Another in Lake County reported dead from COVID

One additional Lake County resident died from COVID-19, according to updated statistics provided Monday by health officials.
The death was included in three more reported across Indiana. A total of 12,818 Hoosiers have died from the respiratory disease, the Indiana State Department of Health reported.
New deaths were reported between Dec. 16, 2020, and Saturday. All data was provisional and subject to change as more data is reported to the state.
A total of 1,500 people in the Region's five county area have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began, including 946 in Lake County, 270 in Porter County, 204 in LaPorte County, 46 in Jasper County and 34 in Newton County, ISDH and the Porter County Health Department reported.
State health officials listed 408 deaths statewide as probable, down one from the previous day. New cases were reported between March 6, 2020, and Sunday.
The total number of Northwest Indiana residents infected since the beginning of the pandemic more than a year ago increased to 85,003.
County totals included 51,761 in Lake County, up 70; 17,661 in Porter county, up 132; 11,162 in LaPorte County, up 29; 3,509 in Jasper County, up four; and 1,042 in Newton County, up three.
As of March the Porter County Health Department does not provide updated case counts on weekends. The department last reported 17,529 cases Friday.
Across the state line, Calumet City reported 3,600 cases, up four from the previous day. Lansing reported 3,254 cases, up eight, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Seven-day positivity rates in Northwest Indiana counties included 6.4% in Lake County, down from 6.6% the day before; 9.1% in Porter County, down from 9.8%; 11.4% in LaPorte County, no change; 7.3% in Newton County, down from 7.4%; and 6.7% in Jasper County, no change.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
The percentage of Indiana's total population who have been fully vaccinated rose to 29%, data showed.
To date, 1,573,036 Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, up from 1,567,159 the previous day, according to state health officials.
There are COVID-19 testing sites available around the state, including at the Gary Health Department, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., and at the Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road, Valparaiso. For more locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Appointments were available at a mass vaccination clinic in Gary with the capacity to administer 2,000 COVID-19 vaccines a day. The clinic will be open until June 2 at 730 W. 25th Ave., the site of the former Roosevelt High School.
Hoosiers 16 and older can make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Appointments to receive the free COVID-19 immunization shot must be made online at ourshot.in.gov, or by calling 211.
Appointments can be scheduled at any of 55 hospitals and 91 local health departments across the state, with each site setting its own hours and days of service. All 92 Indiana counties have at least one vaccination site.