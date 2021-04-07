Another in Porter County dead from COVID-19, health officials report

Across Indiana there were 1,260 new cases, pushing the state's total to 693,452. New cases were reported between Feb. 25 and Tuesday.

Across the state line, Calumet City had 3,433 cases, up six from the day before, and 39,048 tested. Lansing had 3,158 cases, up 11, and 31,387 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 5.9% in Lake County, up from 5.6% the day before; 7.4% in Porter County, up from 6.9%; 10.1% in LaPorte County, down from 10.3%; 6.3% in Newton County, down from 8.8%; and 9.5% in Jasper County, down from 11.8%.

Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.

ISDH has updated its vaccine dashboard to reflect the number of Hoosiers who have received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

To date, 1,291,190 Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, up from 1,266,129 the previous day, according to state health officials.