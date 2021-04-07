Another in Porter County dead from COVID-19, health officials report

One additional death from COVID-19 was recorded in Porter County, according to updated statistics provided Wednesday by health officials.
The death was among 15 more reported statewide, pushing the total number of Hoosiers to die from the disease to 12,694, according to data from the Indiana State Department of Health.
New deaths were reported between May 26, 2020, and Tuesday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
A total of 1,477 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Northwest Indiana's five counties to date.
County totals include 924 in Lake County, 270 in Porter County, 204 in LaPorte County, 46 in Jasper County and 33 in Newton County, according to ISDH and the Porter County Health Department.
State health officials listed 405 deaths statewide as probable, down two from the previous day.
The total number of people across Northwest Indiana reported infected with COVID-19 jumped to 82,475, following corrections to the previous day's totals by ISDH.
County totals included 50,474 in Lake County, up 77; 17,124 in Porter County, up 47; 10,474 in LaPorte County, up 24; 3,386 in Jasper County, up nine; and 1,017 in Newton County, up two, following corrections.
Across Indiana there were 1,260 new cases, pushing the state's total to 693,452. New cases were reported between Feb. 25 and Tuesday.
Across the state line, Calumet City had 3,433 cases, up six from the day before, and 39,048 tested. Lansing had 3,158 cases, up 11, and 31,387 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 5.9% in Lake County, up from 5.6% the day before; 7.4% in Porter County, up from 6.9%; 10.1% in LaPorte County, down from 10.3%; 6.3% in Newton County, down from 8.8%; and 9.5% in Jasper County, down from 11.8%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
ISDH has updated its vaccine dashboard to reflect the number of Hoosiers who have received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
To date, 1,291,190 Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, up from 1,266,129 the previous day, according to state health officials.
A total of 98,309 people have received the single-dose J&J vaccine. The number of people to receive the second of two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine was 1,192,881.
ISDH also reported that 1,827,696 Hoosiers have received their first of two required doses, up from 1,794,940 .
There are COVID-19 testing sites available around the state, including at the Gary Health Department, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., and at the Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road, Valparaiso. For more locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Appointments are now available at a mass vaccination clinic in Gary with the capacity to administer 2,000 COVID-19 vaccines a day. The clinic will be open from be open until June 2 at 730 W. 25th Ave., the site of the former Roosevelt High School.
Hoosiers 16 and older can make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Appointments to receive the free COVID-19 immunization shot must be made online at ourshot.in.gov, or by calling 211.
Appointments can be scheduled at any of 55 hospitals and 91 local health departments across the state, with each site setting its own hours and days of service. All 92 Indiana counties have at least one vaccination site.