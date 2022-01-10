Another landmark Michael Jordan mural takes flight in East Chicago

"We were talking about trying to do something to bring more positivity in our city," Maldonado said. "We did that in East Chicago with the first mural and now on the Harbor side. We're trying to change the landscape. It's not just advertising the business, it's uplifting the community. You could just have a sign with the business name, business phone number and business hours. Instead, we're putting up an inspiring billboard. We're putting up something that can be appreciated by all walks of life and all ages. We're trying to change the game around here and put up a sign that's aesthetically, educationally and inspirationally positive. We're trying to impact our community and show kids in the Harbor that they can be like that."