Another landmark Michael Jordan mural takes flight in East Chicago

EAST CHICAGO — The landmark mural of Michael Jordan capping a sixth championship with "The Last Shot" over Jazz defender Bryon Russell, with just 5.2 seconds left on the clock, won widespread acclaim, including from Jordan himself.
The Chicago Bulls legend was so pleased with the mural on the side of OJ's Game Over at 719 W. 151st St. in East Chicago that he sent pairs of Air Jordans and sweatshirts to the artist, his assistant and the bar owner who commissioned the piece.
Like Jordan coming out of retirement to lead the Bulls to a second three-peat, the team reassembled to paint a second massive mural of His Airness on the side of an East Chicago bar.
This time, Air Jordan truly takes flight.
Euclid Tap owner Oscar Juarez commissioned acclaimed artist Felix "Flex" Maldonado and his assistant Lisa Jones to paint a mural of Jordan on his bar at 3902 Euclid Ave. in East Chicago's Indiana Harbor neighborhood. It depicts Jordan's signature dunk from the free throw line, in which he defied gravity and stunned sports fans around the world during the 1988 NBA Dunk Contest.
"We were talking about trying to do something to bring more positivity in our city," Maldonado said. "We did that in East Chicago with the first mural and now on the Harbor side. We're trying to change the landscape. It's not just advertising the business, it's uplifting the community. You could just have a sign with the business name, business phone number and business hours. Instead, we're putting up an inspiring billboard. We're putting up something that can be appreciated by all walks of life and all ages. We're trying to change the game around here and put up a sign that's aesthetically, educationally and inspirationally positive. We're trying to impact our community and show kids in the Harbor that they can be like that."
Juarez is a huge Bulls fan who decorated OJ's Game Over and Euclid Tap with Bulls and other Chicago sports memorabilia.
"We just wanted to do something at the other establishment," he said. "I went to Felix and told him, 'I got another building, I got another project, what do you think?' We talked about it and decided Jordan's biggest moment for dunking from the free throw line. We wanted to highlight his biggest achievement, his best moment."
They settled on Jordan's seemingly superhuman, gravity-defying dunk from the free throw line in which he beat Atlanta Hawks high flyer Dominique Wilkins during the 1988 dunk contest. During the competition, he dunked twice after lifting off from the free throw line in an indelible image that ended up on posters in countless kids rooms and caused the popularity of the NBA to skyrocket around the globe.
Maldonado, a well-known muralist who also painted the four-story Jackson 5 mural on a now-razed midrise building in downtown Gary, depicts Jordan extended in full flight with his knees bent behind him and the ball coiled behind his head, ready to strike.
"It gets to the spirit of Jordan," Juarez said. "It was before the All-Star Game in Chicago. His signature was high-flying. He was daring to fly in the air and a lot of people knew how iconic it would be right away."
Maldonado, whose many canvasses around the Region include works at the Hammond Environmental Education Center, Our Lady of Guadalupe Church and Emilio's, gave it a similar look to his other Jordan mural at OJ's Game Over.
Jordan is in bright color in sharp relief against a soft, out-of-focus background in which the crowd is depicted in an abstract way with swirls of black, white and grey. The contrast makes Jordan pop off the side of the brick building.
"Honestly, in my opinion, it's his best work," Juarez said. "Our customers love it."
Many people have stopped to take pictures. A rap video was shot with the mural in the background.
"Felix is a one-of-a-kind artist," Juarez said. "It looks just as good with lights at night as it does during the day. He really knocked it out of the park. He captured my vision and really overachieved. It's mesmerizing."
A Chicago native who grew up as a diehard Bulls fan, Juarez is happy to relive the moment any time he stops by his bar.
"I was the biggest Jordan fan," he said. "I remember the free throw line dunk and saw the last shot when I was in high school. Jordan was the greatest. There's never going to be another Michael Jordan. What Jordan accomplished no one is going to touch."
Juarez was thrilled that Jordan saw pictures of the original mural after reading a Times of Northwest Indiana article about it that his staff brought to his attention.
"He read the article and his secretary reached out to Felix and me," Juarez said. "Jordan was touched by it and said he would like to come see it one day. He sent us Air Jordans. I was shocked and surprised. It was very cool. I was happy he got to see it. You just think about everything he's done for the city of Chicago."
Maldonado never would have guessed it was a representative from Jordan's camp calling when he saw a Washington, D.C. area code on his caller ID.
"Someone with his camp said he saw the article, saw the mural and was very impressed," Maldonado said. "He loved the write-up and wanted to congratulate me and send some shoes and merchandise. They asked for my size and my assistant's size. We're all pretty happy he personally saw to it to send us shoes. But it's not anything we did for the fame or to get his attention. Oscar has a passion and I was just a vessel for that. Oscar's an avid fan who's infatuated with sports, and I wanted to make sure I delivered what he hired me for. He's just a passionate person who loves sports and we had fun with it a second time around."
The piece is also meant to be inspirational in the Indiana Harbor neighborhood that's suffered from pollution, poverty, blight, depopulation and other urban issues.
East Chicago consistently has one of the highest unemployment rates in Indiana, according to the Department of Workforce Development. The city has a per capita income of $32,839 with 32.3% of residents living in poverty, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Maldonado wanted to create an uplifting work that brought hope and positivity.
"This is an image of greatness," Maldonado said. "We discovered this was by a bus stop for elementary kids. Every time they'd get off the bus at 3 p.m. they'd be happy and be like, 'Yeah, Michael Jordan.' To me, it's adding a little glimmer of inspiration in the neighborhood. It's Oscar's business model but it's also bringing some positive vibes to the city."
The response has been highly favorable, with many people heaping praise on the piece.
"Holy crap man, the response has been phenomenal," Maldonado said. "These murals mean so much to the city. They've been embraced and I'm just overwhelmed with the love we've been receiving. When you're putting up something like this, you feel like you're contributing to the enhancement of the community."
The mural also pays tribute to East Chicago history. After being drafted from the University of North Carolina, Jordan's first game in Chicagoland as a Bull was an exhibition against the Milwaukee Bucks at the now defunct Washington High School.
"It's important for the community to know Jordan played his first game here in the city of East Chicago at Washington High School," Juarez said. "Mike is the greatest of all time and he started here. We hope it's inspiring for the community."