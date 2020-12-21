Another reported dead from COVID in NWI

Officials reported one additional Lake County resident died from COVID-19, and another 440 tested positive, according to updated statistics provided Monday by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department.
The new death was among 31 reported across Indiana during the 24-hour reported period, which pushed the state's count to 7,101.
New deaths were reported between Dec. 18 and Sunday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
A total of 878 people in Northwest Indiana have died since the pandemic began, including 556 in Lake County, 156 in Porter County, 122 in LaPorte County, 26 in Jasper County and 18 in Newton County.
State health officials listed 337 deaths statewide as probable. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, local health officials said.
New cases added in Northwest Indiana's five-county region over the 24-hour reporting period pushed the total number infected in the area to 58,865.
The area cumulatively added 440 more cases. New county totals included 57,301 in Lake County, up 261; 11,740 in Porter County, up 89; 6,770 in LaPorte County, up 64; 2,265 in Jasper County, up 15; and 789 in Newton County, up 11.
Across Indiana, there were 3,978 new cases, pushing the state's total to 468,219.
New cases were reported between Nov. 20 and Sunday.
Across the state line, Calumet City had 2,622 and 25,777 tested. Lansing had 2,378 cases and 20,107 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
The Porter County Health Department listed 27 patients hospitalized and 10,232 people recovered.
Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were 13.7% in Lake County, up from 13.6% the day before; 9.9% in Porter County, up from 9.7%; 11.5% in LaPorte County, down from 11.9%; 16.2% in Newton County, down from 16.5%; and 18% in Jasper County, down from 19.3%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
There are testing sites available around the state, including at the Lake County Health Department, 889 S. Court St., in Crown Point, and the Rensselaer Fire Station, 1066 W. Clark St., in Rensselaer. For more locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.