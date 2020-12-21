Another reported dead from COVID in NWI

Officials reported one additional Lake County resident died from COVID-19, and another 440 tested positive, according to updated statistics provided Monday by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department.

The new death was among 31 reported across Indiana during the 24-hour reported period, which pushed the state's count to 7,101.

New deaths were reported between Dec. 18 and Sunday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

A total of 878 people in Northwest Indiana have died since the pandemic began, including 556 in Lake County, 156 in Porter County, 122 in LaPorte County, 26 in Jasper County and 18 in Newton County.

State health officials listed 337 deaths statewide as probable. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, local health officials said.

New cases added in Northwest Indiana's five-county region over the 24-hour reporting period pushed the total number infected in the area to 58,865.