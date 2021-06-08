Anthem commits $661,000 to fight food insecurity

“We have been a vital source of food assistance for Hoosiers in northwest Indiana for nearly 40 years and we will continue to work toward creating a community free of hunger,” said Victor Garcia, CEO of The Food Bank of Northwest Indiana.

“Our work with Anthem is part of our approach in collaborating with members of the community to help individuals in need. Ongoing financial support is critical to our success in meeting the ever-changing needs of our community. With this multi-year partnership, the Food Bank is better positioned to plan for and respond to the food insecurity needs of our friends and neighbors in Lake and Porter counties.”

Since 1982, Terre Haute Catholic Charities Foodbank has been providing relief to hungry people in the Wabash Valley, including older adults who often must decide between paying for food and purchasing other daily needs, children who go to school with empty stomachs, and adults who need food to sustain their families. With Anthem’s support, Terre Haute Catholic Charities will be able to acquire enough food for as many as 430,000 meals that will help nearly 4,000 households in need over the next three years.

Every year, Hoosier Hills Food Bank (HHFB) provides over five million pounds of food annually to nearly 100 other non-profits serving people with low incomes and personal challenges, children, and older adults.