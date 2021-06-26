Antiques on Main looking to reopen in old Crown Point Firestone building

CROWN POINT — A longtime antique store that has called Main Street home for 12 years is looking to bring its treasures and curiosities to the north end of the downtown square.
After being informed the building that housed their former location, 208 S. Main St. had been sold, owner Loretta Nosal and her sister and new partner Brenda Turner agreed they didn’t want to give up the beloved Antiques on Main & Curiosities.
The pair looked at other buildings near the square, hoping to find a new home. Some were too big. Others too small. The “just right,” came when they toured the old Firestone building.
"All the other locations, we looked at ... there was something just not right. As soon as we walked into this place, we knew this was our next home,” Nosal said. “It just had the right feel.”
Nosal and Turner announced at the end of April their plans to move to 142 N. Main St., allowing them to keep their name — Antiques on Main — and stay on the square.
The sisters hope the new location will open sometime in the coming weeks.
“It's fun to start fresh,” Turner told The Times in late May.
“We can really make it our own now. We have all these creative ideas that are just going crazy,” Nosal added.
While the doors have yet to open, vendors have begun to breathe new life into the old auto shop. Old, vintage doors form vendor booths, which have slowly begun to fill with knickknacks, collectibles and of course, curiosities.
The new building will have a similar feel to the old Antiques on Main location. But it offers a little more space, allowing for a few new vendors and rooms unique to the new location, the sisters said.
"What's unique with this layout, too, is we're actually trying to categorize certain types of booths together. So we will have more of a collectible area for those folks that are more interested in that," Nosal said.
"We have a room just for jewelry cases right now. So that'll be the jewelry room; it's right off the main room. Then, the rest of it will be a mixture of everything.”
Turner added she and Nosal also are hoping to have a room filled with “nothing but books.”
"Different types, all categorized by one shelf that's nothing but children's books, one that's cookbooks, one that's history fiction,” Turner said. “We're excited about that because we know that people really are missing having more used bookstores.”
Antiques on Main has a five-year lease for the old Firestone building, but “we certainly don't want to move again,” Turner said.
“We definitely hope to stay for quite some time,” she added.
In addition to vendor booths, Turner said they hope to have community events, or even classes, in the new space, too.
The sisters agreed they didn’t want people to lose the fun, friendly environment Antiques on Main offers.
"That was one of the biggest reasons, I think, that we really wanted to try to save the whole antique mall because we have so many customers and so many vendors that are retired, and this is their happy place,” Turner said. “This is where they come, and it's like the 'Cheers' of antique malls.”
"We're a little bit of everything for everybody," Nosal added. "I think — I know, we're a big part of the community. We know everybody's stories."