Antiques on Main looking to reopen in old Crown Point Firestone building

“We can really make it our own now. We have all these creative ideas that are just going crazy,” Nosal added.

While the doors have yet to open, vendors have begun to breathe new life into the old auto shop. Old, vintage doors form vendor booths, which have slowly begun to fill with knickknacks, collectibles and of course, curiosities.

The new building will have a similar feel to the old Antiques on Main location. But it offers a little more space, allowing for a few new vendors and rooms unique to the new location, the sisters said.

"What's unique with this layout, too, is we're actually trying to categorize certain types of booths together. So we will have more of a collectible area for those folks that are more interested in that," Nosal said.

"We have a room just for jewelry cases right now. So that'll be the jewelry room; it's right off the main room. Then, the rest of it will be a mixture of everything.”

Turner added she and Nosal also are hoping to have a room filled with “nothing but books.”