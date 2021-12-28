Apartment complex gets Merrillville's nod

MERRILLVILLE — Construction for The Residences at Broadfield apartment complex could start in the spring.

The Plan Commission last week granted final planned unit development (PUD) approval for the project planned for 28 acres of land at 9047 Connecticut St.

Merrillville Planning and Building Director Sheila Shine said 12 apartment buildings will be constructed, and each will have about 18 to 24 units. All of the buildings will be three-story structures, she said.

The commission’s decision comes following months of reviewing the project.

“Everything’s in order, the stormwater permit has already been issued,” Merrillville Engineering Administrator Steve King said.

Shine described the project as a high-end community that will feature modern architecture, a clubhouse, swimming pool, outdoor lounge, stainless steel appliances, granite or quartz countertops and a dog park.

“I welcome you to Merrillville,” said Town Councilwoman Marge Uzelac, the Plan Commission president. “I think the economy of Merrillville will really be improved, too” as a result of this project.