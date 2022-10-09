Apartments planned for Merrillville's Liberty Estates

MERRILLVILLE — Several types of residential rental units are coming to the Liberty Estates community.

Representatives from two different development teams are seeking final planned unit development (PUD) approval from the Plan Commission to construct apartments in the neighborhood near U.S. 30 and Whitcomb Street.

FRS Merrillville LLC is expected to build 16 three-story apartment buildings on about 17 acres in Liberty Estates.

The first building could be delivered in a little more than a year and then subsequent buildings would be done weeks after each building is delivered, a project representative said during a Plan Commission workshop.

Eight floor plans will be available there. One-bedroom apartments start at 840 square feet, two-bedroom at 1,085 square feet and three-bedroom units at 1,350 square feet.

It’s estimated monthly rent could be between $1,550 and $2,250, depending on the unit.

In addition to that project, Redwood is planning to build single-story two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment homes with attached two-car private garages in Liberty Estates.

Ali Karolczak, director of acquisitions for Redwood, said six floor plans are available. The units range from 1,300 to 1,600 square feet.

Starting rent is expected to be about $2,000 each month.

Karolczak said Redwood formed about 30 years ago, and the company has built more than 15,000 apartment homes since then.

“We have only ever done this product,” she said of the single-story apartments.

Randy Hall, president of Luxor Homes, planned the Liberty Estates project, and he said the Redwood apartments could appeal to many people, including retirees.

“They don’t exclusively do retiree products, but it really kind of screams for someone who wants zero maintenance,” Hall said. “It could be someone in the medical field that works long hours. Very quiet community, totally self-maintained.”

The commission took no action on the PUD requests for the apartment construction during Tuesday’s session because it was a workshop. It's expected to vote on the topics during its Oct. 18 meeting.