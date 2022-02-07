Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak urges young people to pursue dreams

MICHIGAN CITY – Steve “Woz” Wozniak, who went from being a science-fair project winner to co-founder and chief engineer for Apple Computers, urged young people to pursue their dreams.

“Be confident in your ideas,” he said. “Don’t give up on them.”

Young people will have to take jobs to pay the bills, of course, but they have a lot of free time to devote to their passions, he said. “Don’t waste your free time.”

Wozniak spoke Sunday at Blue Chip Casino as part of the Purdue University Northwest Sinai Forum lecture series.

He is both an engineer and an inventor. If you’ve used a universal remote control recently for your television, you have Wozniak to thank for creating it.

For one of his science-fair projects, in sixth grade, he spent two weekends playing every possible game of tic tac toe for a logic game that taught the computer about the game that becomes unwinnable once both players reach a certain skill level. This was long before the movie “Wargames” came out in 1983.

In eighth grade, he developed a machine with switches for ones and zeroes — on and off — that you wouldn’t understand unless you were a computer expert. “I was so proud of that one,” he said. Wozniak won for best electronics project.

For his first science-fair project, in fifth grade, his father helped him drill 92 holes for switches to press to show how neon lights were being lit. Wozniak realized how to make more difficult logic decisions.

Tinkering with electronics was a natural during his childhood. About half the children in his neighborhood were “electronics kids,” the children of Hewlett-Packard engineers, he said.

“I was a ham radio operator at 10 years old,” after building the radio from a kit.

Stumbling onto the idea of using digital electronics for logic machines is what helped launch his career.

“Man, I taught myself to program, write some programs and all that,” Wozniak said.

Finding documentation for small computers was difficult. Bookstores didn’t have them.

So on Sundays, he rode his bike to a research facility in Palo Alto, California — “The smartest people in the world don’t lock doors” — and opened journals. There he found a way to send away for information on small computers.

He still has a poster for the 4K Nova computer he built.

In 1971, he and a friend built a small computer with only 20 chips and named it “Cream Soda,” after their favorite beverage.

In 1973, Wozniak reduced by 50 the number of chips required on the circuit board for the arcade video game Breakout, he said.

In 1975, he began developing the Apple I. Wozniak designed the hardware, circuit board designs and operating system for the computer. Soon after he finished, Apple Computer Co. — now Apple Inc. — was formed on April 1, 1976.

“The Apple I was the computer I was selling that changed the world,” he said. “Kids were going to learn faster, education was going to improve, all these great things.”

It took some convincing by Steve Jobs and others to get him to leave Hewlett-Packard for the new venture, though. Hewlett-Packard turned down his design on five occasions.

When they got started, Wozniak and his partners got a $50,000 order from a local store that wanted computers. They didn’t have the money, though. Wozniak sold his HP scientific calculator to help raise the capital to start Apple.

“I sold my calculator for $500. The guy at the radio station gave me $250 and I never saw him again,” Wozniak said.

They plugged in the chips on the circuit board while sitting at the kitchen table, Wozniak said.

Then came the Apple II. “It was a game player. I even designed Breakout for Atari. This was the first time arcade games would be in color.”

“This was a huge change for gaming, and that was the key for selling computers in the home,” he said. “I knew that product was going to change the world.”

Wozniak is a self-described nerd. He wears selfie masks, ones that light up when he speaks and one with tubes that go to a HEPA filter.

“I tell people I have masks that work with my condition. ‘What’s your condition,’ they said. And I say, ‘Geekiness.’”

Wozniak was asked his option on a series of issues by Rick Urschel, president and CEO of Urschel Laboratories; Leslie Plesac, executive director, Purdue University Northwest Sinai Forum, and audience members.

Privacy

Wozniak decided he wouldn’t open his kids’ desk and dresser drawers and snoop. “I was very conscious about civil liberties.”

“I was one of the founders of the EFF, the Electronic Frontier Foundation,” he said.

“Companies like Facebook make you think they’re not spying on you but they are,” sending information about you goes to hundreds of advertisers, he said. “Everything you do should belong to you.”

With Apple Pay, the seller doesn’t get your real credit card number.

Urschel asked, “I’m going to post our picture on Instagram. You’re OK with that?” Sure, Wozniak replied. “I’m all about truth.”

Artificial intelligence

“I believed the I (in AI) was intelligence. Now I believe it’s idiocy.” A 1-year-old child knows what a dog is. “Google doesn’t know what a dog is,” although it can recognize photos of them fast.

When he was younger, he worried about computers developing feelings, personality and consciousness. Bill Gates and Elon Musk warned about that, too.

Then Wozniak’s son talked him out of that. Computers just do stuff for people. A machine can sit down and play a billion examples of game, but that doesn’t mean the same as intelligence.

“Ever since Apple started, I thought about is the technology more important or is the human more important?” He decided the human is more important.

One day, Wozniak finally convinced his wife to agree to test drive a Tesla. He put a printout about Tesla coming out next to an article about jewelry on the table.

“We’ve done more cussing about the Tesla than anything else in our lives,” he said.

They use a Tesla for long distance trips. “Every time we have to grab the wheel because Tesla is trying to do something that would kill us.”

It just can’t adapt to unexpected objects and events in its path.

