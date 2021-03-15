Applicants sought for zoning board

EAST CHICAGO — The Common Council is accepting applications for an opening on the city's Board of Zoning Appeals.
Applicants must be residents of East Chicago, must be a registered voter, must meet the "good character" requirements established by state law and must not hold another city board position currently.
To apply, submit a resume and letter of intent to the city clerk's office, 2301 E. Columbus Drive, by noon on March 22.
Gallery: The Times Photos of the Week
Hearts in Motion is allowing TradeWinds' female clients to come out and pick a dress at Dunhill Tuxedos.
Stylish donation
Hearts in Motion is allowing TradeWinds' female clients to come out and pick a dress at Dunhill Tuxedos.
Hearts in Motion is allowing TradeWinds' female clients to come out and pick a dress at Dunhill Tuxedos.
Protest, Michigan City mayor
Protest, Michigan City mayor
Protest, Michigan City mayor
TF South/Lemont, Boys Basketball
TF South/Lemont, Boys Basketball
TF South/Lemont, Boys Basketball
TF South/Lemont, Boys Basketball
Richards at TF South girls basketball
Richards at TF South girls basketball
Richards at TF South girls basketball
Richards at TF South girls basketball
First woman set to graduate from new Family Recovery Court
First woman set to graduate from new Family Recovery Court
First woman set to graduate from new Family Recovery Court
First woman set to graduate from new Family Recovery Court
Courthouse clock adjusted for daylight saving time
Courthouse clock adjusted for daylight saving time
Courthouse clock adjusted for Daylight Saving Time
Courthouse clock adjusted for daylight saving time
Class 3A South Bend Washington Regional: Hammond vs. New Prairie
Class 3A South Bend Washington Regional: Hammond vs. New Prairie
Class 3A South Bend Washington Regional: Hammond vs. New Prairie
Class 3A South Bend Washington Regional: Hammond vs. New Prairie
Valpo/SB Riley, boy's basketball regionals
Valpo/SB Riley, boy's basketball regionals
Valpo/SB Riley, boy's basketball regionals
Valparaiso/South Bend Riley, boy's basketball regionals
Gary WS/Elkhart, boy's basketball regionals
Gary WS/Elkhart, boy's basketball regionals
Gary WS/Elkhart, boy's basketball regionals
Gary WS/Elkhart, boy's basketball regionals
031421-spt-bbk-tri_06.JPG
031421-spt-bbk-tri_05.JPG
031421-spt-bbk-tri_09.JPG
031421-spt-bbk-tri_02.JPG
031421-nws-rescue_1
031421-nws-rescue_2
031421-nws-rescue_6
031421-nws-rescue_4
Gymnastics state finals
Gymnastics state finals
Gymnastics state finals
Gymnastics state finals
Class 3A South Bend Washington Regional - Hammond vs. South Bend St. Joseph
Class 3A South Bend Washington Regional - Hammond vs. South Bend St. Joseph
Class 3A South Bend Washington Regional - Hammond vs. South Bend St. Joseph
Class 3A South Bend Washington Regional - Hammond vs. South Bend St. Joseph
031421-nws-cheers_01
031421-nws-cheers_02
031421-nws-cheers_03
4A boys basketball regional final — West Side vs.South Bend Riley
4A boys basketball regional final — West Side vs.South Bend Riley
4A boys basketball regional final — West Side vs.South Bend Riley
4A boys basketball regional final — West Side vs.South Bend Riley
031421-spt-bbk-nj_13
031421-spt-bbk-nj_2
031421-spt-bbk-nj_7
031421-spt-bbk-nj_16
031421-spt-bbk-tri_28.JPG
031421-spt-bbk-tri_25.JPG
031421-spt-bbk-tri_22.JPG
031421-spt-bbk-tri_19.JPG
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.