Applicants sought for zoning board
urgent

East Chicago stock (copy)

East Chicago City Hall

 Times file photo

EAST CHICAGO — The Common Council is accepting applications for an opening on the city's Board of Zoning Appeals.

Applicants must be residents of East Chicago, must be a registered voter, must meet the "good character" requirements established by state law and must not hold another city board position currently.

To apply, submit a resume and letter of intent to the city clerk's office, 2301 E. Columbus Drive, by noon on March 22.

