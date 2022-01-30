Applications open for Dye Foundation scholarship program

The Jim and Betty Dye Scholarship Program is now accepting applications from qualified college-bound seniors.

Each scholarship is $1,500 per semester ($12,000 total) awarded up to eight consecutive fall and spring undergraduate semesters.

Applicants must be a United States citizen; a resident of Lake, Newton, Porter or Jasper counties; a current senior at a participating high school in those four counties; have a minimum GPA of 3.25; and be admitted to Indiana University Bloomington, Purdue University West Lafayette, Indiana University Northwest, Purdue University Northwest, Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI) or Ball State University.

Each application is evaluated on academic, extracurricular, potential and personal attributes, scholarship administrator and director Carin Calvin-Olah said.

"We want the whole package," Calvin-Olah said.

Although test scores are optional, additional consideration will be given to applicants achieving a minimum composite of 1200 SAT/25 ACT or greater, she said.

Scholarships are automatically renewed after each semester, provided the recipient maintains scholarship eligibility.

Targeting Northwest Indiana, the Jim and Betty Dye Scholarship Program was established by James W. and Betty Dye in their belief that a better-educated population would enhance the economic development and general welfare for all its citizens.

Since 1994, the Jim and Betty Dye Scholarship Program has awarded over 1,700 scholarships and is one of the largest privately funded scholarships available in the state of Indiana.

Administrators received some 680 applicants last year, Calvin-Olah said.

The scholarship program, which initially provided scholarships to four Griffith High School students, soon expanded.

In recent years, some 200-225 scholarships have been provided to students throughout Northwest Indiana, Calvin-Olah said.

Jim Dye, who died in 2019, was a lifelong resident, businessman and philanthropist of Northwest Indiana.

After graduating from Hammond High School in 1949 and Indiana University in 1953, Jim served as a First Lieutenant in the Army Corps of Engineers in Japan and Korea, then returned to build several successful businesses in real estate, lumber, construction, farming and investment management in Lake, Newton, Porter and Jasper counties.

He and his wife of 50 years, Betty Dye, raised five children.

Betty Dye, who was born in Kenora, Canada, died in 2007.

The deadline to apply for the Jim and Betty Dye Scholarship is March 1.

Information regarding the scholarship program can be found at dyescholarships.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.