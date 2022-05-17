Applications open for Leadership Institute program

The Leadership Institute at Purdue Northwest has opened applications for the 2022-23 Leadership Northwest Indiana (LNI) program.

The program will include in-person sessions of instruction and activities, a 360-leadership assessment and custom one-on-one coaching. LNI provides evidenced-based learning experiences to strengthen leadership skills and give strategies to be a better leader in the community, workplace and at home.

The program begins in September 2022 and runs through May 2023. Participants will meet for eight monthly, half-day, in-person sessions on Purdue Northwest’s Westville campus.

All LNI sessions are led by leadership experts from both the academic and business world so that participants get the latest research-based leadership content and the most current skills.

“Our mission is simple: develop and support leaders wherever they are on their leadership journey,” said Sheila Matias, executive director of the Leadership Institute. “We aim to help leaders and managers build their leadership tool kit with skills developed through our researched-based program and customized approach.”

“Anyone with a passion for development and growth should consider the LNI program,” added Jane Thomas, assistant academic director at the Leadership Institute and associate professor of human resource management and organization behavior at Purdue Northwest. “I want all participants to understand the impact that they can have when they intentionally and purposefully work on their leadership.”

Participants in the LNI program will develop a community of support for their leadership development, reflect on their own leadership, and gain skills to act as leaders across various areas of their life: work, home, and in the community.

“I thoroughly enjoyed participating in Leadership Northwest Indiana,” said Timothy Lentz, a senior program manager at Tonn and Blank Construction. “One of the most rewarding aspects for me was being part of a larger group of business professionals and realizing that they're all facing the same challenges as I am. It helped me become more confident in my role as a leader.”

More information can be found online at www.pnw.edu/leadership-institute or by reaching out to the Leadership Institute at leadershipinstitute@pnw.edu.

