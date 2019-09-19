Did you know being near an aquarium can have health benefits?
A study published in the Journal of Environment and Behavior states that “exposure to natural environments can have calming and stress-reducing effects on humans.”
Participants were observed in an aquarium environment, and the study found that the more species of fish in the tank, the more the participants’ heart rate slowed and mood improved.
There are several places in Northwest Indiana to pursue these benefits.
“When people think, ‘I’m a beginner,’ sometimes they think beginner equals small,” said Tom Nelson, owner of The Ark pet store in Merrillville.
“That’s not necessarily the case. The important questions to answer are, Where do you plan on putting it? And what is your budget?”
Mike Waywood, manager at Terry’s Aquarium in Hammond, says he would recommend a simpler setup for beginners.
“Salt water is harder to take care of,” he said. “I would recommend a freshwater tank to begin and once you’ve got that mastered that, then go into saltwater.”
Nelson says it greatly depends on the age: "For 8-, 9-, 10-year-olds, a small 10-gallon tank is usually a good place to start."
For many people, their introduction to having fish was a simple fishbowl with a goldfish or a beta. Fish owners would need to let tap water sit for 24 hours or more to add it to the bowl.
“The stuff they put in the water that makes it safe for you to drink will kill your fish,” Nelson said. “If you have city water, you have to neutralize it. The second thing is you have to establish a biological filter. The fish are defecating, urinating, giving off waste — where does that go? The microbes are removing that. The main filtration system is biological."
“Today, in order to put fish in an aquarium, you have to establish bacteria,” he continued. “Water conditioners instantly neutralize the tap water, and we sell live bacteria that instantly establish the live filtration into the system.”
You have free articles remaining.
Today’s aquariums can be as sophisticated as you want, Nelson said. Integrated filtration systems and Wi-Fi controlled lights are just a few of the features that have become popular.
“People are very impressed with what’s available," Nelson said. "What’s really exploded are live plants. People are going back to almost a European way of keeping aquariums so they have almost an underwater garden look. The goldfish with plastic plants are on their way out. Maybe it’s the whole going natural/organic thing.
"I also think it’s the beauty of the aquarium. There’s nothing like a school of fish swimming gently through live plants."
Waywood says common fish such as African cichlids and tetras are a good place to start.
“If you have a large enough tank, the African cichlids are the most popular,” he said. “They’re a little aggressive, but you can get a good variety of colors in the tank.”
Different species also have different nutritional needs.
“There are many different kinds of fish food: live, flake, frozen,” Waywood said. “For the smaller tanks with common community fish, I recommend feeding just once a day. For larger fish, I would say small amounts twice a day."
“Basically if you’re feeding properly, then once every three to four weeks a 30% water change is fine. If you’re a heavy feeder then a 50% water change is needed,” he added.
While aquariums can be a low-maintenance hobby for some, Nelson says they can get complicated.
“You can get Ph.D.s studying some of the processes involved,” he said.
“We see more and more parents getting aquariums for their children. That to me is phenomenal. It’s hard to disconnect them from their iPads, but if you suddenly fascinate them with the aquarium world, that’s amazing. The kids develop an interest in science. They’re starting to study things about the fish, their habitats, the water chemistry of it. It’s hard to get that kind of experience by just searching websites.”