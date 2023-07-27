ArcelorMittal reported a profit of nearly $1.9 billion in the second quarter, or $2.21 per share.

That's up from $1.1 billion in the first quarter, or $1.28 per share.

The Luxembourg-based steelmaker, whose North American operations are headquartered in Schererville, increased earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, to $2.6 billion in the second quarter, up from $1.8 billion in the first quarter.

“We have delivered a strong set of financials in the first half of the year, which reflect the improved market conditions and also the positive impact of recent strategic acquisitions. Both ArcelorMittal Pecém in Brazil and ArcelorMittal Texas HBI in the United States are making a valuable contribution, generating above expected EBITDA," CEO Aditya Mittal said. "Meanwhile, organic growth projects that will enhance our ability to produce higher added-value products in high-growth markets, as well as investments in our lower-carbon supply chains, are starting to demonstrate their potential."

The steelmaker, which also operates ArcelorMittal Global R&D in East Chicago's Indiana Harbor neighborhood, earned EBITDA of $183 per ton in the second quarter, up from EBITDA of $126 a ton in the first quarter as a result of rising prices.

The company, which sold off its Region mills to Cleveland-Cliffs a few years ago, generated $1 billion in fresh cash flow during the quarter.

“We are making further strategic progress on our decarbonization agenda. Encouragingly, we have now received funding approval from the European Commission for our transformation projects in Belgium, Spain and France. This is an important milestone and we are now engaged in discussions with governments on the cost and availability of the clean energy needed to make these projects viable," Mittal said. "On the technology front, we are encouraged by the progress in direct electrolysis which has enabled us to commit to building the world’s first low-temperature iron electrolysis pilot plant. We continue to see growing demand from customers for our XCarb products and earlier this week the design for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic torch was unveiled, which is being made with our reduced-carbon steel. The torch has a beautiful, intricate design and reflects the admirable ambition of Paris 2024 to halve the carbon footprint compared with previous games."

ArcelorMittal ended the quarter with net debt of $4.5 billion or $700 million lower than the end of the first quarter. That's despite an ongoing stock buyback of $200 million in shares and awarding another $200 million in dividends to shareholders.

“Looking ahead, the company is in a good position and focused on delivering further strategic progress in the second half," Mittal said.