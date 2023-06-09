ArcelorMittal is now competing against its former steel mills in Northwest Indiana.

The Luxembourg-based steelmaker, which divested its integrated mills along the Lake Michigan shoreline in late 2020, reached a deal to supply General Motors with a lower-carbon recycled steel made in North America. General Motors is one of the biggest customers of ArcelorMittal's former steel mills in Burns Harbor and Indiana Harbor in East Chicago, both of which are now run by Cleveland-Cliffs.

ArcelorMittal North America, which is headquartered in Schererville, will make the "renewable produced metal" at ArcelorMittal Dofasco in Hamilton, Ontario. Shipments are expected to start this quarter.

“This is a terrific first step in supplying steel with substantially lower CO2 emissions to automakers in North America,” said Peter Leblanc, chief marketing officer of automotive at ArcelorMittal.

ArcelorMittal makes its XCarb RRP steel with an electric arc furnace, using between 70% and 90% scrap that's recycled in the steelmaking process. The company said it does not use any carbon offsets to achieve a reduced carbon intensity. The lower carbon intensity was attained partly by powering the steelmaking process with renewable energy and was independently verified with a life cycle analysis from a third party, the company said.

ArcelorMittal Dofasco is working to reduce carbon emissions by 60% by moving from blast furnaces to an electric arc furnace steelmaking process. Once the transformation is complete, all of ArcelorMittal's remaining steel mills in North America will make automotive steel with an EAF-based process.