ArcelorMittal was one of the Region's largest industrial companies and employers for decades before divesting most of its U.S. operations and Calumet Region steel mills.

But in the game of musical chairs the domestic steel industry has become over the last few decades, ArcelorMittal could return to Northwest Indiana's industrialized Lake Michigan lakefront in a big, splashy way.

The Luxembourg-based steelmaker is reportedly weighing a bid for U.S. Steel, the 122-year-old steel titan that is weighing strategic alternatives after rival Cleveland-Cliffs offered to buy it out and become the last integrated steelmaker left standing in the United States.

Company sources told the Reuters news service on the condition of anonymity that ArcelorMittal was in talks with its investment bankers about putting in a possible bid for U.S. Steel, but that there was no guarantee it would do so.

Cleveland-Cliffs offered $7.3 billion to buy U.S. Steel, which operates the Gary Works steel mill, the Midwest Plant in Portage and the idled East Chicago Tin, which has been shuttered due to a decline in market conditions, but is not currently listed on the market.

Esmark, a suburban Pittsburgh-based company with a steel services division that's run by a former U.S. Steel Europe executive, put in an offer of $7.8 billion.

U.S. Steel has commissioned outside legal and financial advisers to weigh its options going forward. Its board rejected Cleveland-Cliffs' offer over concerns with the valuation of the company.

It said it has received multiple offers — not all of which have been publicly identified — for its assets and the company as a whole.

In late 2020, ArcelorMittal sold to Cleveland-Cliffs its operations in Burns Harbor, East Chicago, Gary, Riverdale and New Carlisle.

It still has its North American headquarters in Schererville and the East Chicago Global R&D Center off Columbus Drive and Cline Avenue in Indiana Harbor.

The multinational company, which is the second largest steelmaker in the world, did not immediately return requests for comment.