ArcelorMittal is investing in the winner of its XCarb Accelerator Program, which aims to help advance the decarbonization of the steel industry.

The Luxemburg-based steelmaker, whose North American operations are based in Schererville, is investing $5 million into CHAR Technology and forming strategic partnerships with runners-up Carbon Upcycling and D-CRBN. It's looking at a new technology that could reduce the use of fossil fuels in blast furnaces.

The steelmaker, which also operates a Global R&D center in East Chicago, started the XCarb Accelerator Program last year as a "a search for the best companies and brightest breakthrough technologies that hold the potential to accelerate the decarbonization of the steel industry."

More than 90 startups picked ideas on seven different technological fronts.

Ontario, Canada-based CHAR Technologies won with its proposal to develop a high temperature pyrolysis technology that turns organic waste streams into either biocarbon or high-calorific value and hydrogen-rich syngas.

The biocarbon can be used to filter pollution, replace coal in industrial processes or improve soil health as a biochar fertilizer. The syngas can be used to replace natural gas or make green hydrogen for the steelmaker process.

“We were delighted with the response to our inaugural Accelerator Program, receiving high quality entries from many emerging technology companies. Selecting a final three was a tough challenge for our judging panel but I believe we have found a very worthy winner in CHAR," XCarb Innovation Fund Head Irina Gorbounova said. “I am especially pleased that not only are we investing in them, but we are already working alongside them, testing their product at one of our Canadian steel plants."

ArcelorMittal Dofasco in Ontario has been collaborating with CHAR to test biocarbon as a coke replacement that would reduce greenhouse gas by 91%.

"This is one of the advantages of our Innovation Fund and our unique approach. We provide seed capital of course, but we also provide the industrial infrastructure and R&D collaboration that breakthrough technology companies need to bring their product to market," she said.

It's also working with Carbon Upcycling, which is seeking to mineralize carbon into a commercial byproduct, and D-CRBN, which seeks to capture carbon and turn it into e-fuels, polymers and chemicals that can be sold.

ArcelorMittal’s XCarb has invested over $160 million in seven companies developing green technologies like hydrogen production and long-term battery storage. The steelmaker also has committed $100 million to Bill Gates's Breakthrough Energy’s Catalyst program.