Archaeological dig driven by plans for new roundabout

Porter County gave the state only enough land for the roundabout and right of way, so any further investigation of the former Poor Farm property — including in the area of the larger home built in 1906 — would have to be done by another team.

When archaeologists unearthed the 1856 foundation, they found a cement floor with imprints suggesting it once had been covered in bricks, which had long ago been removed, Arnold said.

It would not have been uncommon for bricks to be removed after the relocation of a structure, because the Region's sandy soil lacks clay and likely made bricks a relatively valuable commodity.

A foundation just behind the house structure may have been used as a summer kitchen. The team also found remnants of a cistern, which was several feet deep and lined with bricks and two separate layers of cement, southwest of the home.

Dirt in the cistern had three distinct layers and contained ceramics, containment vessels, metal items and personal items such as pipe stems and shoe parts. Residents may have dumped trash at the site after the construction of the larger home, Arnold said.

Artifacts to be analyzed