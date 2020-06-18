Archaeological dig driven by plans for new roundabout

VALPARAISO — Archaeologists have unearthed the foundation of a building that served in the mid-1800s as Porter County's first poor home, but more research must be done before stories about the home's establishment and the lives of its residents are more fully revealed.
A team from Weintraut & Associates Inc. has been digging at the site near Ind. 2 and Heavilin Road, just south of Valparaiso, for four weeks and has uncovered the foundation of a 23-by-45-foot building, a well, a large cistern and several pits used to bury trash, principal investigator Craig Arnold said.
Arnold's team was contracted to complete the dig ahead of construction of a roundabout at the intersection, where traffic has become more of an issue since Valparaiso Community Schools opened the nearby Heavilin Elementary in August 2017.
The roundabout is expected to improve traffic safety, said Tim Hollandsworth, a project manager for the Indiana Department of Transportation. The archaeological dig is required by federal law.
Arnold planned to complete the dig this week and submit a preliminary report to INDOT later this summer, he said. In a full report to be filed later, Arnold plans to focus on the wider social welfare movement that led to the establishment in the mid-1800s of county poor homes and the personal stories of Porter County Poor Farm residents.
A farm for the poor
According to a historical account written by Steven Shook, Porter County commissioners purchased about 80 acres for $3,000 in June 1855 to establish the Porter County Poor Farm. Over the years, it was also known as the Porter County Asylum, Porter County Home and Porter County Infirmary.
At the time, a movement had begun to recognize the need for better housing for the poor and the physically and mentally disabled. Before that time, individuals would have been housed or cared for wherever someone was willing to take them in.
Residents of the Porter County Poor Farm likely didn't choose to live there. Arnold hoped further research would reveal stories about how individuals ended up there, what occupations they held before taking up residence, how old they were, and whether they were without family or lacked a social safety net for other reasons.
The farm's residents likely would have been expected to work, growing crops and raising livestock to feed themselves and sell any excess for a profit.
There was a push in the 1890s to send inspectors to poor farm sites around the state, Arnold said.
In Valparaiso, the inspectors noted a lack of running water, which would have been available to residents in Valparaiso at the time. The situation resulted in poor farm residents bathing just once a week, he said.
The foundation uncovered by Arnold's team likely belonged to a house constructed in 1856 by George C. Buel at a cost of $2,482. Porter County commissioners continued to purchase nearby property to expand the farm through the 1870s, and a larger $25,000 home was constructed on property in 1906.
The larger home was destroyed in an arson fire in November 2005 and razed in March 2006. The farm's chapel still can be seen on the west side of Ind. 2, Arnold said.
The wooden home built atop the 1856 foundation may have been moved to another location after the construction of the larger home. However, more investigation must be done before a relocation can be confirmed, Arnold said.
Project has limited scope
During an earlier phase of the project, Arnold's team determined the site was eligible for the National Register of Historic Places, he said.
Because the roundabout will cover the site, the archaeologists are now engaged in an extensive effort to document the area's history.
INDOT conducts environmental and historical investigations for every project, though most aren't as extensive or interesting as the work being done off Ind. 2, said Bridgette Murray, an environmental project manager on Hollandsworth's team. If not for the roundabout project, the historical investigation at the site might never have been done, she said.
Porter County gave the state only enough land for the roundabout and right of way, so any further investigation of the former Poor Farm property — including in the area of the larger home built in 1906 — would have to be done by another team.
When archaeologists unearthed the 1856 foundation, they found a cement floor with imprints suggesting it once had been covered in bricks, which had long ago been removed, Arnold said.
It would not have been uncommon for bricks to be removed after the relocation of a structure, because the Region's sandy soil lacks clay and likely made bricks a relatively valuable commodity.
A foundation just behind the house structure may have been used as a summer kitchen. The team also found remnants of a cistern, which was several feet deep and lined with bricks and two separate layers of cement, southwest of the home.
Dirt in the cistern had three distinct layers and contained ceramics, containment vessels, metal items and personal items such as pipe stems and shoe parts. Residents may have dumped trash at the site after the construction of the larger home, Arnold said.
Artifacts to be analyzed
While digging near the well, the team found a wheat penny and Standing Liberty quarter, which give some indication of the era in which the site was in use, he said.
Animal bones, including pigs and cows, glass and other items were found in pits to the east of Ind. 2, which have since been filled in, Arnold said.
When the home was constructed in 1856, Ind. 2 took a different route to the northwest of the site. The road was rerouted in the 1930s and now runs just east of the dig site.
It's unclear whether children ever lived on the farm, but archaeologists uncovered a container for infant formula, marbles and other toys. It's possible the items belonged to the superintendent's children, Arnold said.
The team has uncovered a large number of artifacts, which will be sent to another company for analysis, Arnold said.
After Arnold's preliminary report is approved, work to relocate utilities could begin this fall, Hollandsworth said.
Construction of the roundabout might start next summer, in conjunction with other road projects just to the north at the bridge over Salt Creek and the intersection of Ind. 2 and Horseprairie Avenue.
