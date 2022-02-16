 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ardagh Metal Packaging donates $20,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana has been opening doors to GREAT FUTURES for Porter and Lake County youth for over 60 years. Clubs are open after school and provide great places for youth in grades K-12 to meet friends and have fun while in a safe, supervised environment. Clubs are open during holidays and in the summer. Annual membership is only $40. For information on membership, volunteer opportunities, or to make a tax-deductible donation, please contact your local Club by calling 219- 764-2582 or visiting bgcgreaternwi.org. Ardagh Metal Packaging is a leading supplier of sustainable and infinitely recyclable beverage cans globally. Ardagh Metal Packaging operates 23 production facilities in the Americas and Europe, employs approximately 5,000 people and recorded revenues of $3.5 billion in 2020. For more info about AMP, visit ardahmetalpackaging.com.

 

From Left, Ardagh Metal Packaging’s Rebecca Lowden (crouching), Rashad Anderson, Ryan Brown, Lisa Bolen, Boys & Girls Club’s Ryan Smiley, AMP’s Cody Bishop, Sean O’Malley and Charlie Kazarian.

 Provided

VALPARAISO — Ardagh Metal Packaging has been named the presenting sponsor of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana’s 2022 Youth of the Year program and is donating $20,000 to the youth development organization.

Ardagh is a leading global manufacturer of infinitely-recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends. It has a packaging plant in Valparaiso.

AMP Valparaiso Plant Manager Cody Bishop said improving local communities is an integral part of the company’s business.

“AMP is committed to sustainability excellence by building off the inherent environmental strengths of the beverage cans and ends we manufacture to strengthen the communities in which we operate,” Bishop said. “Our support of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana is indicative of our commitment to aligning with key organizations to achieve such objectives as inspiring and enabling community youth in reaching their full potential as positive contributors to society."

Boys & Girls Clubs president and CEO Ryan Smiley said AMP’s sponsorship is a testament to its community-first commitment.

“We’re grateful to AMP for sponsoring our Youth of the Year program,” Smiley said. “In a lot of ways, Youth of the Year is the culmination of the Boys & Girls Clubs experience for our teens. Candidates demonstrate excellence in the classroom, Club and community. By sponsoring the program, AMP is helping build these excellent young people into community leaders.”

Youth of the Year is Boys & Girls Clubs’ premier leadership program, distinguishing and celebrating the extraordinary achievements of Club members who embody the values of leadership, service, academic excellence and healthy lifestyles.

Each year, thousands of Club teens participate in local, state and regional Youth of the Year events. Six teens advance to the National Youth of the Year competition, where one outstanding young person is named Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s National Youth of the Year.

Last year, Marcus Steele, Jr. of Gary Boys & Girls Club advanced through the state and Midwest Regional contests and was named a national finalist.

Local Youth of the Year candidates will be honored at an event on March 10. Candidates will deliver speeches before a panel of judges names one Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana’s 2022 Youth of the Year.

The organization recently selected its six local candidates: Suri Desch of Duneland, Alaisha Brown of Hammond, Jamie Cruz of Lake Station, Keilee Hurt of Merrillville, Emma Wisenbaugh of Portage and Nia Ellis of South Haven. For more information about the Youth of the Year program, contact Boys & Girls Clubs at 219-764-2582.

