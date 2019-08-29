A man blamed for stealing his roommate’s energy drink turned on his accuser and put him in the hospital, police said.
The Lake County prosecutor’s office is charging Richard R. Rumsey, 51, of Gary, in Lake Criminal Court with one misdemeanor battery and four felony counts.
Gary police allege in a court affidavit that Rumsey pummeled James Pounds III, of Gary — first with a baseball bat and then with a cane during an argument Aug. 18.
The incident took place at Pounds' West Side home in the 2500 block of Oakwood Drive, where Rumsey also was living at the time.
Pounds told police he purchased alcohol and a case of Red Bull that day in preparation for a barbecue. He went next door to drink a couple of shots of alcohol with a neighbor, and when he returned home for the rest of his case of Red Bull, he found it was missing and several people, including Rumsey, in his house, he said.
He accused Rumsey of taking the Red Bull; Rumsey denied it.
Pounds became so angry during the dispute he punched a wall and told Rumsey that he hadn’t paid this month’s rent, police said. He said he told Rumsey to move out within two weeks.
Rumsey went into a bedroom and slammed the door shut in the middle of their argument, Pounds told police. He ordered Rumsey back to finish their discussion. Pounds said Rumsey came out wielding a baseball bat and began hitting Pounds in the face.
Pounds said he grabbed a cane lying nearby to fend off some of the blows, but Rumsey took the cane away and struck him with that as well. Pounds lost consciousness with Rumsey standing over him. He woke up at Methodist Hospital Northlake Campus, where he was being treated for broken bones and multiple head and neck injuries that left him unable to hear out of his left ear.
Once he was discharged from the hospital, he returned home to find his house had been ransacked, his television was missing and someone dumped his father’s cremated ashes from its urn, he said.
The court has ordered Rumsey’s arrest. He will be held on a $40,000 bond pending trial.