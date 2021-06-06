Armchair Chicago historian gaining viral fame but that's not his mission

His love for Chicago and history only grew with jobs as a city beach lifeguard and after college as a driver for an airport shuttle service.

Thomas said those two jobs, which took him to parts of the city he'd otherwise never go, caused his curiosity to explode.

"As a black guy from Chicago I'd have no other reason to go to a lot of those places," Thomas said. "My curiosity was growing. I'd be driving down a block and wonder "Why do all these houses look alike?"

Then when he was hired by ComEd he saw every bit of the city as a meter reader.

"That was the best Chicago awakening," Thomas said of his job.

Thomas' notoriety is growing each day on social media. He's been drawn the attention of actors, comedians and politicians.

He has more than 51,000 followers on TikTok and thousands more on Twitter and Snapchat.

But that's not what drives Thomas. He has many aims but a big one is to educate young black and brown children across Chicago about where they come from and where they can go.