Arrest made after memorial for fallen Officer Ella French vandalized, police say

CHICAGO — An arrest was made after authorities discovered a memorial for a fallen officer had been vandalized, police said.

On Wednesday Illinois State Police announced that officers arrested 26-year-old Anna N. Kochakian, of Chicago. She faces a charge of criminal damage to property in the defacement of a police memorial, a Class 4 felony.

The investigation began at 5:33 p.m. Aug. 19, 2021, when a trooper was on a foot patrol at the James R. Thompson Center at 100 West Randolph Street in Chicago.

The trooper was alerted that vandalism had occurred at the police memorial for Chicago Officer Ella French who died in a fatal shooting.

A memorial photo of French had been torn down, crumpled and was thrown away in a trash can at a Chicago Transit Authority "L" platform, police said.

A thorough investigation was launched and an arrest warrant was issued Wednesday for Kochakian.

At 10 a.m. Wednesday police arrested Kochakian, using the handcuffs that belong to Chicago Officer Carlos Yanez, who was French's partner and was also shot in the same incident as French.

The Chicago woman is currently in custody and is awaiting a bond hearing on Thursday.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.