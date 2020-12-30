As Illinois' indoor dining ban continues, local restaurants try to hang on

Tom Dabertin, a board member of the Whiting-Robertsdale Chamber of Commerce, has noticed the influx of Illinois diners.

"We're seeing increased business in both restaurants and stores, even at local drive-thrus," he said. "We're seeing a lot more traffic and revenue due to the bans in Illinois. People come here to eat a meal and then shop."

Dabertin said the phenomenon is unprecedented.

"I've lived here all my life, and I've never seen so much traffic driving down the street," he said. "You see a lot more vehicles. If there are closures on one side of the state line, people will come to Indiana. It's just crossing an imaginary line. It's not something you can physically see."

The new business mainly benefits sit-down restaurants, said Fred Terpstra, who owns five Culver's in Northwest Indiana. The pandemic has shifted a lot of the business to drive-thru and carryout regardless of what the state restrictions are at any given time.