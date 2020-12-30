As Illinois' indoor dining ban continues, local restaurants try to hang on

When Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced a second indoor dining ban because of worsening COVID-19 numbers in October, the hope was the shutdown would be short-lived.
Calumet City officials launched a social media campaign, "14 Ways in 14 Days," to support local restaurants during what might be a temporary hiccup in reopening.
But more than two months after the ban went into effect on Oct. 28, there's no indication when it will end.
That's the worst-case scenario for restaurants in border towns like Calumet City and Lansing, who see their customers lured away by Indiana eateries not subject to the same restrictions.
Dorian Menchaca, owner of Don Pedro's Mexican Bar and Grill in Calumet City, said business is down about 50% from what it was during the first shutdown — never mind from the pre-pandemic era.
Even so, he said, "We're lucky. I'm in a really fortunate position because we've been here so long. A few of the places around me have shut down completely."
As during the first shutdown, Don Pedro's banquet and catering businesses are non-existent. It's still open for carryout and a recently opened drive-thru, as well as delivery.
But Menchaca believes the ongoing delay for a second round of stimulus checks has consumers spending less.
"That's why we did so well in the first shutdown," he said. "People had that sense of security (after getting the previous checks). I was able to keep my whole kitchen staff, pretty much the whole back of the house."
Now, it's a different story.
"The worst part is not knowing when we can open back up," Menchaca said. "I've lost some kitchen staff because I can't get them enough hours."
In Lansing, the situation is similar.
"Our numbers are off substantially, maybe even more than 50%," said Sylvia Coco, who owns Kilroy's and Dixie Kitchen and Bait Shop.
"Kilroy's has been a roller coaster," Coco said, citing the changing guidelines on video gaming as well as indoor dining.
One constant has been the looser rules for restaurants and bars across the state line.
"Indiana is pretty much open and doing whatever they want," Coco said.
Menchaca knows his customers are going to Hammond, Munster and other nearby border towns for the opportunity to dine in.
"Not only have I heard it, I've seen it with my customers posting on social media they're dining out in Indiana," Menchaca said. "It's just one of those things."
The view from Indiana
Tom Dabertin, a board member of the Whiting-Robertsdale Chamber of Commerce, has noticed the influx of Illinois diners.
"We're seeing increased business in both restaurants and stores, even at local drive-thrus," he said. "We're seeing a lot more traffic and revenue due to the bans in Illinois. People come here to eat a meal and then shop."
Dabertin said the phenomenon is unprecedented.
"I've lived here all my life, and I've never seen so much traffic driving down the street," he said. "You see a lot more vehicles. If there are closures on one side of the state line, people will come to Indiana. It's just crossing an imaginary line. It's not something you can physically see."
The new business mainly benefits sit-down restaurants, said Fred Terpstra, who owns five Culver's in Northwest Indiana. The pandemic has shifted a lot of the business to drive-thru and carryout regardless of what the state restrictions are at any given time.
"It used to be about 50/50 for dining in and drive-thru," he said. "Now it's 73% drive-thru. And we're also taking care of folks that call in orders or walk in and wait for their order for five to eight minutes and they take it to go. We've very fortunate to have a drive-thru. We're very blessed. It would be rough going without it."
No enforcement issues
The indoor dining ban has generated pushback in other parts of Illinois, both from restaurants openly defying it and local officials refusing to enforce it.
Neither seems to be happening locally, though.
"We have not had any issues (with compliance)," Lansing police Detective Lt. Al Phillips said. "Everybody is cooperating, and everything is going smooth."
Calumet City Administrator Bill Murray said it's the same in his city.
"We haven't issued any tickets," he said. "It hasn't been a problem at all. But we're not going to let up at all on the enforcement of it."
Meanwhile, as restaurants rely more heavily on delivery, there's been more of a spotlight on fees charged by third-party companies like Uber Eats, DoorDash and Grubhub.
Last month, the Chicago City Council overwhelmingly approved an ordinance to cap third-party delivery fees at 10% per order.
Menchaca would like to see something similar in Calumet City, whether the cutoff is 10% or 15%.
"Fifteen percent is not bad," he said. "When they do 30%, that's pretty much the whole slice of the pie."
The Calumet City City Council considered a similar ordinance last week, but sent it back to committee for possible changes.
One concern is that capping the fees could chase the third-party delivery companies out of town and leave small restaurants with no way to get their food to customers.
"We're just trying to see what the effects have been in other areas before we do that," Mayor Michelle Markiewicz Qualkinbush said.
Times staff writer Joseph S. Pete contributed to this story.