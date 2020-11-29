 Skip to main content
As much as 5 inches of lake effect snow could sock Region
The parking lot at Walmart in Schererville is cleaned in an effort to stay ahead of the falling snow in 2017.

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

Get ready to shovel your driveway and gird yourself for a longer, slower morning commute.

As much as five inches of lake effect snow could pound the Region overnight.

The National Weather Service's Chicago office issued a winter weather warning that predicted 2 to 5 inches of lake effect snow would slam Porter County and northeast Jasper County, including the cities of Portage, Valparaiso, Chesterton, Rensselaer, and DeMotte.

The snow will fall between 3 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday, and be accompanied by north winds gusting as high as 45 mph along Lake Michigan and 40 mph inland.

The National Weather Service also warned Lake County could see 1-3 inches between 3 a.m. and 9 p.m. Monday with higher amounts possible in some places, as well as wind gusts of up to 45 mph along the lakeshore.

Commuters should slow down and be careful while driving, the National Weather Service said.

"Lake effect snow can produce rapidly changing conditions, including sharp reductions in visibility, over short distances," the National Weather Service said in a winter weather advisory. "Plan on slippery road conditions, especially under any heavier lake effect snow bands. Additionally, the strong north winds will result in difficult travel for high profile vehicles on west to east oriented roads. The hazardous conditions due to snow and wind will likely impact the Interstate 80, 90 and 94 corridors through Northwest Indiana late tonight and during the day Monday."

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

