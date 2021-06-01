As pandemic eases, Lansing venue ready for busier season in 2021

LANSING — After being limited to just a handful of events because of the pandemic last year, Fox Pointe is gearing up for a more typical season in 2021.

The event venue at 18138 Henry St. in downtown Lansing already has hosted the proms for TF South and TF North high schools, but the official season-opening event is set for Wednesday.

It's a concert featuring Dick Diamond and the Dusters, with doors opening at 6 p.m. and music starting at 7. Concessions will be available and food trucks will be on hand.

With Illinois in the bridge phase, just shy of a full reopening, Fox Pointe director Tony Troncozo said, "with the amount of space we have, we can have as many as 3,000 (spectators)."

Other highlights of the season will include the Fox Pointe debut of the Northwest Indiana Symphony on July 28 and the Blues, Brews and BBQ Fest on Aug. 20-21.

It'll be the second edition of the fest, which wasn't held last year because of the pandemic.

As of now, Troncozo said, all events on the Fox Pointe calendar will have no admission charge. "There will be ticketed events in the future," he said. "It looks like it won't be this year."