As temperatures drop, Region communities open warming centers

As temperatures continue to drop, warming centers are opening up across the Region.

According to the National Weather Service, Tuesday will have a high of about 16 degrees, with temperatures dropping to just 3 degrees at night. Temperatures are expected to rise slightly with a high of 29 and a low of 16 Wednesday, a high of 32 and a low of 9 on Thursday and a high of 18 on Friday.

In Gary, warming centers will be activated when temperatures fall below 32 degrees. The Calumet Township Multi-Purpose Center, located at 1900 West 41st Ave., will be available as a warming center from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Brother's Keeper shelter, located 2120 Broadway, will be open to men only between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Those needing shelter after 9 p.m. must seek a police or fire personnel escort. Gary's overnight warming center is located in the Ambridge Pavilion, at 2822 West Fourth Ave., and operates from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Those traveling to warming centers in Gary can board any city bus or van with the code 32.

In East Chicago, the Martin Luther King Center, located at 4802 Melville Ave., will operate as a warming shelter from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Tuesday, as will the Heritage Hall located at 4506 Tod Avenue. Everyone entering the shelter must wear a mask.

Valparaiso has also announced multiple warming center locations. The Valparaiso Family YMCA, located at 1201 Cumberland Crossing Drive, will be open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. The Valparaiso branch of the Porter County Library, located at 103 Jefferson St., is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Housing Opportunities, located at 2001 Calumet Ave., will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Living Hope Community Church, located at 1115 Calumet Ave. will be open overnight Monday through Sunday. Those seeking shelter at Living Hope must check-in between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. or after 9 p.m. with a police escort.

Additionally, the Valparaiso Police Department conducts check-ups on residents during harsh weather events through the Contact Assistance Referral, or CARE, program. To register for the CARE program, contact Sgt. Perry Stone at pstone@valpopd.com or at 219-462-2135.