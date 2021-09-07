As Winfield's population grows, some worry about loss of small-town feel

Stiener, whose family formerly owned a parcel of land that will be part of Aylesworth, said it was important that developers preserved a silo on the property, if found structurally sound.

It was, and developers plan to preserve the silo by creating a park around it, Stiener said.

"The big woods in the back, where I grew up as a kid climbing trees and all those things; riding a dirt bike through, all that stuff that is going to be a town park," Stiener said. "It's probably 30 acres. It's pretty big."

"It's a substantial amount of woods. The goal, keeping this natural, a more natural place," Town Administrator Nick Bellar said.

"As a family, we wanted everybody to have that opportunity to enjoy what we enjoyed for years, for decades," added Stiener, who said he had "a very small percentage ownership" of the land, which was originally owned by his grandfather, then passed down to his mom and aunt.

When it comes to future growth in Winfield, Stiener said he wants to see subdivisions with character, and high-end developments, not grids of houses.

To that end, Stiener said the town is holding developers accountable, and rejecting products the town doesn't want to see.