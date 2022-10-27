Asbestos review ordered at Hobart apartment

HOBART — An asbestos analysis is the next item to address for an apartment building that’s been shut down since July for multiple code violations.

Hobart building official Karen Hansen said several items have been completed, including surface-mold and air-quality testing, related to a do-not-occupy order at the apartment building, 215 East St.

Hansen said the mold and air tests produced acceptable results.

Eleven families were displaced when the notice was issued.

James Yannakopoulos, an attorney representing apartment owner Joe Gore, said his client wants to move on to electrical work at the building. He said the city is requiring an asbestos analysis before that can start, but he believes it isn’t necessary because the electrical work doesn’t affect areas where asbestos is.

“To require the entire building to be tested for asbestos when work will not be done in the entire building goes above and beyond what I believe is normal,” Yannakopoulos said at a recent Board of Works and Safety meeting.

Hansen said there are asbestos concerns in other areas of the building. She said she recently received a call from Gore to meet him and an asbestos inspector at the apartment building. When she arrived, she was informed that the inspector wasn’t licensed for inspections in Indiana, but the person patched asbestos on a pipe in the basement.

“It’s important that we follow the initial order,” Hansen said. “We’re not raising our bar at all.”

Yannakopoulos said he recognizes that asbestos around pipe was addressed prior to completing an inspection.

“That was encapsulated immediately to avoid any issues,” he said.

The board decided to stand by the initial order and make no modifications, so the asbestos analysis must be completed.

The matter will be reviewed again during the board's Nov. 2 session, and Hansen believes the asbestos work could be finished by then.

If the asbestos analysis is done, the city could issue an electrical permit. Hansen said the order also requires HVAC enhancements.

Gore’s legal team has said the HVAC system was updated before Gore bought the building and it was in compliance with city code when it was installed by the previous owner.

They believe the system should be grandfathered in because it met city standards when it was installed.

Hansen said Hobart has no record that permits were issued when the HVAC system was installed. Hobart also has no documentation that it was up to code when Gore purchased the building, so the system must be updated to meet the current standards.